BlackLine (NASDAQ:BL) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

BlackLine (NASDAQ:BL – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.25-$0.27 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.10. The company issued revenue guidance of $524.00 million-$528.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $526.27 million. BlackLine also updated its Q3 2022 guidance to $0.08-$0.10 EPS.

BlackLine Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:BL traded down $2.90 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $65.04. The stock had a trading volume of 1,344,932 shares, compared to its average volume of 671,185. The company has a market capitalization of $3.88 billion, a PE ratio of -53.75 and a beta of 0.84. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $68.36 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $69.37. The company has a current ratio of 3.57, a quick ratio of 3.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.46. BlackLine has a 1 year low of $49.66 and a 1 year high of $135.00.

BlackLine (NASDAQ:BL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The technology company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $128.48 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $126.54 million. BlackLine had a negative net margin of 15.09% and a negative return on equity of 22.04%. The firm’s revenue was up 25.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.08) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that BlackLine will post -0.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Insider Activity at BlackLine

BL has been the subject of a number of research reports. Bank of America cut shares of BlackLine from a neutral rating to an underperform rating and cut their target price for the stock from $75.00 to $64.00 in a research report on Monday, July 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BTIG Research cut their price objective on shares of BlackLine from $115.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Friday, May 6th. StockNews.com raised shares of BlackLine from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday, August 8th. Citigroup started coverage on shares of BlackLine in a research report on Thursday. They issued a neutral rating and a $73.00 price objective for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of BlackLine from $75.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Friday, May 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $94.78.

In related news, CTO Peter Hirsch sold 1,997 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.91, for a total value of $139,610.27. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 34,427 shares in the company, valued at $2,406,791.57. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other BlackLine news, Director Thomas Unterman sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.42, for a total transaction of $31,210.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 50,589 shares in the company, valued at $3,157,765.38. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CTO Peter Hirsch sold 1,997 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.91, for a total transaction of $139,610.27. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 34,427 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,406,791.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 2,997 shares of company stock worth $204,000. 9.71% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On BlackLine

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Synovus Financial Corp grew its stake in BlackLine by 66.7% during the first quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 8,318 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $612,000 after buying an additional 3,328 shares during the period. Walleye Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of BlackLine by 257.2% in the first quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 8,288 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $607,000 after purchasing an additional 5,968 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its stake in shares of BlackLine by 26.2% in the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 8,016 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $548,000 after purchasing an additional 1,664 shares during the period. Maverick Capital Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of BlackLine by 1,062.0% in the first quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. now owns 6,786 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $497,000 after purchasing an additional 6,202 shares during the period. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in shares of BlackLine by 85.7% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 6,847 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $456,000 after purchasing an additional 3,160 shares during the period.

About BlackLine

BlackLine, Inc provides cloud-based solutions to automate and streamline accounting and finance operations worldwide. It offers financial close management solutions, such as account reconciliations that provides a centralized workspace for users to collaborate on account reconciliations; transaction matching that analyzes and reconciles high volumes of individual transactions; and task management to create and manage processes and task lists.

Featured Stories

