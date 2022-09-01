Blackline Safety (OTCMKTS:BLKLF) PT Lowered to C$6.00

Blackline Safety (OTCMKTS:BLKLF – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by equities researchers at Raymond James from C$9.00 to C$6.00 in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports.

BLKLF has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Canaccord Genuity Group cut Blackline Safety to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 15th. B. Riley dropped their price target on Blackline Safety from C$12.00 to C$8.00 in a research report on Monday, June 13th. TD Securities decreased their price objective on Blackline Safety from C$7.50 to C$6.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, National Bank Financial decreased their price objective on Blackline Safety from C$9.00 to C$6.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 15th.

Get Blackline Safety alerts:

Blackline Safety Stock Performance

BLKLF stock remained flat at $1.58 during midday trading on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $1.97 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.35. Blackline Safety has a 1-year low of $1.58 and a 1-year high of $6.49.

Blackline Safety Company Profile

Blackline Safety Corp., develops, manufactures, and markets worker safety monitoring products and services in Canada, the United States, Europe, Australia, New Zealand, and internationally. It offers connected safety devices, including G7c, a safety wearable for indoor and outdoor locations covered by 3G wireless; G7x, a safety wearable for remote locations; G7 EXO, a cloud-connected area monitor; G7 Dock, an accessory product used to calibrate G7c and G7x devices; G7 Bridge, a portable satellite base station; G7 lone worker monitoring solutions; and field-replaceable cartridges in G7c, G7x, and G7 EXO connected devices.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Blackline Safety Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Blackline Safety and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.