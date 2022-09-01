BlackRock Corporate High Yield Fund, Inc. (NYSE:HYT) Short Interest Update

BlackRock Corporate High Yield Fund, Inc. (NYSE:HYT – Get Rating) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 793,400 shares, a drop of 12.7% from the July 31st total of 908,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 390,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.0 days.

BlackRock Corporate High Yield Fund Price Performance

Shares of HYT stock traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $9.55. The stock had a trading volume of 2,939 shares, compared to its average volume of 429,216. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $9.79 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.12. BlackRock Corporate High Yield Fund has a 52-week low of $9.27 and a 52-week high of $12.68.

BlackRock Corporate High Yield Fund Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 15th were given a $0.0779 dividend. This represents a $0.93 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 12th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On BlackRock Corporate High Yield Fund

About BlackRock Corporate High Yield Fund

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of HYT. Valley National Advisers Inc. purchased a new position in shares of BlackRock Corporate High Yield Fund in the first quarter valued at about $28,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of BlackRock Corporate High Yield Fund during the second quarter valued at about $32,000. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. increased its position in shares of BlackRock Corporate High Yield Fund by 37.2% during the second quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. now owns 4,138 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 1,121 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of BlackRock Corporate High Yield Fund during the fourth quarter valued at about $59,000. Finally, Tyler Stone Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of BlackRock Corporate High Yield Fund during the fourth quarter valued at about $66,000.

BlackRock Corporate High Yield Fund, Inc is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. It invests in fixed income markets across the globe. The fund invests in bonds of companies operating across diversified sectors. It primarily invests in bonds rated Ba or lower by Moody's Investors Service, Inc, or BB or lower by Standard & Poor's Corporation.

