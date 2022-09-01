BlackRock Inc. Boosts Stock Position in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU)

BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU – Get Rating) by 3.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 26,048,746 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 919,626 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned approximately 9.21% of Intuit worth $12,525,279,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Intuit in the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. acquired a new position in Intuit during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Activest Wealth Management acquired a new position in Intuit during the 1st quarter worth $29,000. Cornerstone Advisory LLC acquired a new position in Intuit during the 4th quarter worth $48,000. Finally, Motco acquired a new position in Intuit during the 1st quarter worth $45,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.31% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently commented on INTU. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on Intuit from $500.00 to $601.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 24th. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on Intuit from $476.00 to $516.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 24th. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Intuit in a research report on Wednesday, May 25th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Intuit from $475.00 to $533.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 17th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on Intuit from $600.00 to $500.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Intuit has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $570.61.

In other Intuit news, CEO Sasan K. Goodarzi sold 22,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $463.21, for a total transaction of $10,306,422.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 60,208 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,888,947.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . In other news, Director Raul Vazquez sold 1,790 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $390.37, for a total transaction of $698,762.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,019 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $788,157.03. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, CEO Sasan K. Goodarzi sold 22,250 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $463.21, for a total value of $10,306,422.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 60,208 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,888,947.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 36,902 shares of company stock valued at $16,251,640 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 3.27% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Intuit stock traded down $13.75 on Thursday, hitting $418.03. The stock had a trading volume of 59,657 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,850,651. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $432.65 and its 200 day moving average price is $435.85. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The stock has a market cap of $117.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 59.56, a P/E/G ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 1.18. Intuit Inc. has a 52-week low of $339.36 and a 52-week high of $716.86.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 23rd. The software maker reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.12. Intuit had a return on equity of 16.47% and a net margin of 16.23%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.28 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Intuit Inc. will post 8.88 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.78 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 6th. This is an increase from Intuit’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. This represents a $3.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.75%. Intuit’s dividend payout ratio is currently 37.52%.

Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for consumers, small businesses, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Small Business & Self-Employed, Consumer, Credit Karma, and ProConnect.

