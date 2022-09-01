BlackRock Inc. Has $7.03 Billion Holdings in Cigna Co. (NYSE:CI)

BlackRock Inc. decreased its position in shares of Cigna Co. (NYSE:CI – Get Rating) by 0.8% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 29,350,591 shares of the health services provider’s stock after selling 236,684 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned 0.09% of Cigna worth $7,032,694,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of CI. Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. bought a new stake in Cigna during the fourth quarter valued at $78,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. acquired a new stake in Cigna during the first quarter worth approximately $30,000. D.A. Davidson & CO. increased its holdings in Cigna by 2.1% in the first quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 16,939 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $4,059,000 after purchasing an additional 355 shares in the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC lifted its stake in Cigna by 7.4% in the first quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 2,503 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $600,000 after buying an additional 173 shares during the period. Finally, First Foundation Advisors grew its position in shares of Cigna by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. First Foundation Advisors now owns 2,110 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $506,000 after buying an additional 74 shares during the period. 89.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

CI traded up $3.02 during trading on Thursday, reaching $286.47. The stock had a trading volume of 59,106 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,758,242. The company has a current ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $277.40 and its two-hundred day moving average is $258.77. Cigna Co. has a one year low of $191.74 and a one year high of $293.96. The company has a market capitalization of $87.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.90, a P/E/G ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 0.73.

Cigna ( NYSE:CI Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The health services provider reported $6.22 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.62 by $0.60. The company had revenue of $45.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $44.34 billion. Cigna had a return on equity of 15.91% and a net margin of 3.05%. Cigna’s revenue was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $5.24 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Cigna Co. will post 22.97 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 22nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 7th will be issued a $1.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 6th. This represents a $4.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.56%. Cigna’s payout ratio is 26.71%.

In other news, CEO Eric P. Palmer sold 6,521 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $275.00, for a total value of $1,793,275.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 39,978 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,993,950. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Paul A. Sanford sold 374 shares of Cigna stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $285.00, for a total transaction of $106,590.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 9,121 shares in the company, valued at $2,599,485. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Eric P. Palmer sold 6,521 shares of Cigna stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $275.00, for a total transaction of $1,793,275.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 39,978 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,993,950. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 32,898 shares of company stock valued at $9,163,758. Company insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently commented on CI shares. UBS Group boosted their target price on Cigna from $310.00 to $330.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Cigna from $236.00 to $284.00 in a report on Thursday, June 9th. Cowen raised Cigna from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $242.00 to $329.00 in a report on Monday, May 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on Cigna from $273.00 to $311.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on shares of Cigna from $310.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 8th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Cigna presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $305.58.

Cigna Corporation provides insurance and related products and services in the United States. Its Evernorth segment provides a range of coordinated and point solution health services, including pharmacy, benefits management, care delivery and management, and intelligence solutions to health plans, employers, government organizations, and health care providers.

