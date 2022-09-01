BlackRock Inc. Reduces Position in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

BlackRock Inc. trimmed its stake in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Rating) by 4.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 27,947,337 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after selling 1,276,543 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned approximately 6.29% of Netflix worth $10,468,794,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. CapWealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Netflix in the 1st quarter valued at $2,949,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV grew its position in Netflix by 50.5% during the 1st quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 495 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $185,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares during the last quarter. Arden Trust Co grew its position in Netflix by 31.8% during the 1st quarter. Arden Trust Co now owns 2,478 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $928,000 after purchasing an additional 598 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP grew its position in Netflix by 31.1% during the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 8,011 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $3,001,000 after purchasing an additional 1,902 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Truist Financial Corp grew its position in Netflix by 35.4% during the 1st quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 98,862 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $37,032,000 after purchasing an additional 25,874 shares during the last quarter. 75.52% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Netflix stock traded down $1.39 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $222.17. The stock had a trading volume of 124,888 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,671,296. Netflix, Inc. has a twelve month low of $162.71 and a twelve month high of $700.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $98.80 billion, a PE ratio of 19.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.05. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $212.32 and its 200 day simple moving average is $257.55.

Netflix ( NASDAQ:NFLX Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 19th. The Internet television network reported $3.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.96 by $0.24. Netflix had a return on equity of 30.07% and a net margin of 16.42%. The firm had revenue of $7.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.03 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.97 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Netflix, Inc. will post 10.03 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have issued reports on NFLX shares. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on shares of Netflix from $260.00 to $240.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Societe Generale reduced their target price on shares of Netflix from $330.00 to $170.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 14th. Wedbush upgraded shares of Netflix from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $280.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, May 16th. UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of Netflix from $355.00 to $198.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 15th. Finally, Atlantic Securities reduced their price objective on shares of Netflix from $280.00 to $211.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-three have given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Netflix presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $321.78.

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and mobile games across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

