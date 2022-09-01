BlackRock Inc. Sells 627,814 Shares of The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO)

BlackRock Inc. decreased its stake in shares of The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO – Get Rating) by 0.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 279,114,132 shares of the company’s stock after selling 627,814 shares during the quarter. Coca-Cola accounts for about 0.5% of BlackRock Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest position. BlackRock Inc. owned about 0.06% of Coca-Cola worth $17,305,077,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mystic Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Coca-Cola during the 4th quarter valued at about $444,000. TRH Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of Coca-Cola by 11.7% during the first quarter. TRH Financial LLC now owns 143,657 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,907,000 after buying an additional 15,091 shares during the last quarter. Annex Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in Coca-Cola by 3.8% in the first quarter. Annex Advisory Services LLC now owns 7,448 shares of the company’s stock valued at $462,000 after purchasing an additional 273 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. increased its position in shares of Coca-Cola by 0.6% during the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 108,024 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,697,000 after acquiring an additional 671 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cornerstone Advisory LLC increased its position in shares of Coca-Cola by 51.3% during the fourth quarter. Cornerstone Advisory LLC now owns 7,759 shares of the company’s stock worth $460,000 after acquiring an additional 2,630 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.93% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

KO has been the subject of several recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $70.00 target price on shares of Coca-Cola in a report on Tuesday, July 26th. Credit Suisse Group set a $68.00 price target on shares of Coca-Cola in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Coca-Cola from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Coca-Cola from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Coca-Cola from $76.00 to $74.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Coca-Cola has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $69.35.

Coca-Cola Trading Down 0.3 %

NYSE:KO traded down $0.19 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $61.52. 426,993 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 17,140,699. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $63.26 and a 200-day simple moving average of $62.78. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48. The Coca-Cola Company has a fifty-two week low of $52.28 and a fifty-two week high of $67.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $266.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.76, a PEG ratio of 3.97 and a beta of 0.53.

Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The company reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.03. Coca-Cola had a net margin of 23.16% and a return on equity of 42.13%. The business had revenue of $11.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.57 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.68 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that The Coca-Cola Company will post 2.46 earnings per share for the current year.

Coca-Cola Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.44 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 15th. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.86%. Coca-Cola’s payout ratio is 79.64%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Henrique Braun sold 11,318 shares of Coca-Cola stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.35, for a total value of $728,313.30. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 22,828 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,468,981.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Carolyn Everson acquired 983 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 27th. The stock was bought at an average price of $62.29 per share, for a total transaction of $61,231.07. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 1,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $93,435. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Henrique Braun sold 11,318 shares of Coca-Cola stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.35, for a total transaction of $728,313.30. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 22,828 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,468,981.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 45,830 shares of company stock worth $2,939,961. 0.98% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Coca-Cola Profile

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures, markets, and sells various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks; flavored and enhanced water, and sports drinks; juice, dairy, and plant-based beverages; tea and coffee; and energy drinks. It also offers beverage concentrates and syrups, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

