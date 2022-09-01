BlackRock Inc. Sells 6,917,473 Shares of Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS)

BlackRock Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS – Get Rating) by 6.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 99,877,472 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 6,917,473 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned approximately 0.06% of Morgan Stanley worth $8,729,291,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd boosted its stake in Morgan Stanley by 162.2% during the 4th quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 367,819 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $36,105,000 after purchasing an additional 227,519 shares during the last quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC boosted its stake in Morgan Stanley by 12.0% during the 4th quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 5,506 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $541,000 after purchasing an additional 590 shares during the last quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC boosted its stake in Morgan Stanley by 7.4% during the 4th quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 7,979 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $783,000 after purchasing an additional 553 shares during the last quarter. Horan Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in Morgan Stanley during the 4th quarter valued at $49,000. Finally, Allegheny Financial Group LTD purchased a new stake in Morgan Stanley during the 4th quarter valued at $177,000. Institutional investors own 83.36% of the company’s stock.

In other Morgan Stanley news, major shareholder Stanley Morgan purchased 8,598 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 28th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $8.41 per share, with a total value of $72,309.18. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 8,598 shares in the company, valued at $72,309.18. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

NYSE MS traded down $0.58 on Thursday, hitting $84.64. 280,261 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,470,833. The company has a market capitalization of $145.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.43, a P/E/G ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.38. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $82.84 and its 200-day moving average price is $84.78. Morgan Stanley has a 52-week low of $72.05 and a 52-week high of $109.73.

Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.39 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.71 by ($0.32). The company had revenue of $13.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.50 billion. Morgan Stanley had a net margin of 22.76% and a return on equity of 14.33%. Morgan Stanley’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.89 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Morgan Stanley will post 6.69 earnings per share for the current year.

Morgan Stanley announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback program on Monday, June 27th that permits the company to repurchase $20.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the financial services provider to repurchase up to 14.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are typically a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 29th were issued a dividend of $0.775 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 28th. This is a boost from Morgan Stanley’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. This represents a $3.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.66%. Morgan Stanley’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 41.89%.

MS has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Barclays cut their target price on Morgan Stanley from $123.00 to $108.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 15th. Piper Sandler cut their target price on Morgan Stanley from $100.00 to $90.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 1st. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on Morgan Stanley from $97.00 to $80.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 28th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Morgan Stanley from $91.00 to $83.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 1st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on Morgan Stanley from $105.00 to $99.00 in a research note on Friday, July 15th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $100.75.

Morgan Stanley, a financial holding company, provides various financial products and services to corporations, governments, financial institutions, and individuals in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. It operates through Institutional Securities, Wealth Management, and Investment Management segments.

