BlackRock Inc. Trims Stock Position in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

BlackRock Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP – Get Rating) by 3.9% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 44,012,870 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 1,809,331 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned approximately 0.07% of Union Pacific worth $12,024,758,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in UNP. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd grew its position in Union Pacific by 134.2% during the fourth quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 62,421 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $15,726,000 after buying an additional 35,764 shares during the period. We Are One Seven LLC grew its position in Union Pacific by 25.4% during the fourth quarter. We Are One Seven LLC now owns 3,550 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $894,000 after buying an additional 719 shares during the period. Wade G W & Inc. grew its position in Union Pacific by 13.5% during the fourth quarter. Wade G W & Inc. now owns 6,066 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $1,528,000 after buying an additional 721 shares during the period. UMB Bank N A MO grew its position in Union Pacific by 13.1% during the fourth quarter. UMB Bank N A MO now owns 234,708 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $59,130,000 after buying an additional 27,241 shares during the period. Finally, Washington Trust Bank grew its position in Union Pacific by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Washington Trust Bank now owns 42,553 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $10,720,000 after buying an additional 350 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.89% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of Union Pacific from $265.00 to $218.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 15th. Evercore ISI dropped their target price on shares of Union Pacific from $245.00 to $236.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Union Pacific from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $272.00 to $232.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. Cowen dropped their target price on shares of Union Pacific to $261.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Union Pacific from $290.00 to $255.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 21st. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $248.09.

Union Pacific Trading Down 0.1 %

UNP stock traded down $0.24 during trading on Thursday, reaching $224.27. 52,928 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,138,807. The company has a current ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.33. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $222.60 and a 200-day moving average price of $233.83. Union Pacific Co. has a 1 year low of $195.68 and a 1 year high of $278.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $140.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.92, a P/E/G ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.15.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The railroad operator reported $2.93 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.93. The company had revenue of $6.27 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.11 billion. Union Pacific had a net margin of 29.23% and a return on equity of 52.00%. Union Pacific’s quarterly revenue was up 13.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.72 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Union Pacific Co. will post 11.55 earnings per share for the current year.

Union Pacific Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 31st will be paid a $1.30 dividend. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.32%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 30th. Union Pacific’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 48.46%.

Union Pacific Profile

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, operates in the railroad business in the United States. The company offers transportation services for grain and grain products, fertilizers, food and refrigerated products, and coal and renewables to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, and other agricultural users; petroleum, and liquid petroleum gases; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, soda ash, and sand, as well as finished automobiles, automotive parts, and merchandise in intermodal containers.

