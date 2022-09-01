BlackRock MuniYield New York Quality Fund (NYSE:MYN) Shares Cross Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $11.18

BlackRock MuniYield New York Quality Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MYN – Get Rating) shares crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $11.18 and traded as low as $10.46. BlackRock MuniYield New York Quality Fund shares last traded at $10.52, with a volume of 62,668 shares traded.

BlackRock MuniYield New York Quality Fund Stock Performance

The company’s fifty day moving average is $10.71 and its 200-day moving average is $11.18.

BlackRock MuniYield New York Quality Fund Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 15th will be issued a $0.0405 dividend. This represents a $0.49 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.68%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 12th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On BlackRock MuniYield New York Quality Fund

About BlackRock MuniYield New York Quality Fund

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Shufro Rose & Co. LLC raised its holdings in BlackRock MuniYield New York Quality Fund by 8.3% in the 1st quarter. Shufro Rose & Co. LLC now owns 19,600 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $237,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. National Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in BlackRock MuniYield New York Quality Fund by 11.6% during the first quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 14,577 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $177,000 after buying an additional 1,511 shares in the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC increased its holdings in BlackRock MuniYield New York Quality Fund by 13.7% in the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 14,150 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $171,000 after buying an additional 1,700 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of BlackRock MuniYield New York Quality Fund by 11.8% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 16,849 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $203,000 after buying an additional 1,774 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its stake in BlackRock MuniYield New York Quality Fund by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 405,322 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $5,711,000 after purchasing an additional 1,995 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 13.48% of the company’s stock.

BlackRock MuniYield New York Quality Fund, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets. It invests primarily in a portfolio of long-term investment grade municipal bonds exempt from federal income taxes and New York State and New York City personal income taxes.

