BlackRock MuniYield New York Quality Fund (NYSE:MYN) Shares Cross Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $11.18

BlackRock MuniYield New York Quality Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MYN – Get Rating) shares crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $11.18 and traded as low as $10.46. BlackRock MuniYield New York Quality Fund shares last traded at $10.52, with a volume of 62,668 shares traded.
BlackRock MuniYield New York Quality Fund Stock Performance
The company’s fifty day moving average is $10.71 and its 200-day moving average is $11.18.
BlackRock MuniYield New York Quality Fund Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 15th will be issued a $0.0405 dividend. This represents a $0.49 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.68%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 12th.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On BlackRock MuniYield New York Quality Fund
About BlackRock MuniYield New York Quality Fund
BlackRock MuniYield New York Quality Fund, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets. It invests primarily in a portfolio of long-term investment grade municipal bonds exempt from federal income taxes and New York State and New York City personal income taxes.
