BlackRock New York Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:BNY) Short Interest Down 14.0% in August

BlackRock New York Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:BNY – Get Rating) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 9,800 shares, a decline of 14.0% from the July 31st total of 11,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 46,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

BlackRock New York Municipal Income Trust Stock Performance

Shares of BNY opened at $11.01 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $11.30 and its 200 day moving average price is $11.61. BlackRock New York Municipal Income Trust has a 12-month low of $10.40 and a 12-month high of $15.66.

BlackRock New York Municipal Income Trust Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 15th will be paid a $0.047 dividend. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.12%. This is an increase from BlackRock New York Municipal Income Trust’s previous monthly dividend of $0.05. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 12th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On BlackRock New York Municipal Income Trust

About BlackRock New York Municipal Income Trust

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new position in shares of BlackRock New York Municipal Income Trust during the first quarter worth $38,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its position in BlackRock New York Municipal Income Trust by 21.3% in the 1st quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 4,985 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 875 shares in the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. acquired a new position in BlackRock New York Municipal Income Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at about $74,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC purchased a new stake in BlackRock New York Municipal Income Trust during the first quarter worth about $81,000. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of BlackRock New York Municipal Income Trust during the second quarter worth about $116,000.

BlackRock New York Municipal Income Trust is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets. It invests primarily in the investment grade municipal bonds exempt from federal income taxes and New York State and New York City personal income taxes.

