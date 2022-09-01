Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX) Stock Position Increased by Gillson Capital LP

Gillson Capital LP grew its holdings in shares of Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX – Get Rating) by 13.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 153,870 shares of the asset manager’s stock after buying an additional 18,757 shares during the period. Blackstone accounts for about 1.6% of Gillson Capital LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. Gillson Capital LP’s holdings in Blackstone were worth $19,532,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Palumbo Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Blackstone by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Palumbo Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,132 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,052,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares during the period. Israel Discount Bank of New York increased its holdings in shares of Blackstone by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Israel Discount Bank of New York now owns 5,537 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $703,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the period. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. raised its position in shares of Blackstone by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. now owns 5,576 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $721,000 after buying an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. Bordeaux Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Blackstone by 6.2% during the first quarter. Bordeaux Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,681 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $214,000 after buying an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legacy Private Trust Co. grew its position in Blackstone by 4.5% during the first quarter. Legacy Private Trust Co. now owns 2,330 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $296,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 61.87% of the company’s stock.

Blackstone Trading Down 1.4 %

BX traded down $1.28 during trading on Thursday, reaching $92.66. 116,602 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,702,229. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $98.86 and its 200-day moving average price is $108.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $65.02 billion, a PE ratio of 17.14, a P/E/G ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.44. Blackstone Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $86.97 and a fifty-two week high of $149.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.92.

Blackstone Cuts Dividend

Blackstone ( NYSE:BX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 21st. The asset manager reported $1.49 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.47 by $0.02. Blackstone had a return on equity of 20.80% and a net margin of 22.48%. The business had revenue of $4.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.46 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.82 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 96.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Blackstone Inc. will post 5.16 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 8th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 1st were paid a $1.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 29th. This represents a $5.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.48%. Blackstone’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 92.70%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on BX. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on Blackstone from $136.00 to $112.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. StockNews.com upgraded Blackstone from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 22nd. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on Blackstone from $154.00 to $120.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Blackstone from $147.00 to $153.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Blackstone from $154.00 to $125.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Blackstone currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $131.33.

Insider Activity at Blackstone

In related news, major shareholder Holdings L.P. Blackstone III sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.39, for a total transaction of $1,769,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 940,493 shares in the company, valued at $33,284,047.27. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, Director Joseph Baratta sold 71,223 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.95, for a total transaction of $6,691,400.85. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,141,965 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $107,287,611.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Holdings L.P. Blackstone III sold 50,000 shares of Blackstone stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.39, for a total value of $1,769,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 940,493 shares in the company, valued at approximately $33,284,047.27. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 218,115 shares of company stock worth $11,664,771 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Blackstone Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Blackstone Inc is an alternative asset management firm specializing in real estate, private equity, hedge fund solutions, credit, secondary funds of funds, public debt and equity and multi-asset class strategies. The firm typically invests in early-stage companies. It also provide capital markets services.

See Also

