Blucora (NASDAQ:BCOR) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Blucora (NASDAQ:BCOR – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $1.71-$1.90 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $1.83. The company issued revenue guidance of $892.50 million-$916.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $953.84 million.

NASDAQ BCOR traded down $0.32 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $19.76. 2,573 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 401,445. Blucora has a 1 year low of $14.59 and a 1 year high of $23.36. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $20.03 and its 200-day simple moving average is $19.10. The company has a quick ratio of 2.60, a current ratio of 2.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $943.46 million, a P/E ratio of 44.62, a P/E/G ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.31.

Blucora (NASDAQ:BCOR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 8th. The information services provider reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.04 by ($0.05). Blucora had a return on equity of 14.85% and a net margin of 2.46%. The company had revenue of $256.88 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $256.67 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.20 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Blucora will post 1.4 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Blucora from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday. Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on shares of Blucora in a research report on Monday, July 11th. They set an overweight rating and a $22.00 target price for the company.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of BCOR. Engine Capital Management LP boosted its position in shares of Blucora by 162.2% in the first quarter. Engine Capital Management LP now owns 1,798,128 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $35,153,000 after acquiring an additional 1,112,420 shares during the period. Engineers Gate Manager LP lifted its position in Blucora by 436.0% during the first quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 108,911 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $2,129,000 after purchasing an additional 88,591 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Blucora by 1.7% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,092,437 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $99,557,000 after purchasing an additional 86,278 shares during the last quarter. Employees Retirement System of Texas lifted its position in Blucora by 100.0% during the first quarter. Employees Retirement System of Texas now owns 124,000 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $2,424,000 after purchasing an additional 62,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in Blucora by 77.3% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 128,117 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $2,504,000 after purchasing an additional 55,877 shares during the last quarter. 95.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Blucora, Inc provides technology-enabled financial solutions to consumers, small business owners, tax professionals, financial advisors, and certified public accounting firms in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Wealth Management and Tax Preparation. The Wealth Management segment offers an integrated platform of brokerage, investment advisory, and insurance services to financial advisors.

