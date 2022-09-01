Blue Ridge Mountain Resources (OTCMKTS:MHRCQ) Share Price Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.00

Blue Ridge Mountain Resources, Inc (OTCMKTS:MHRCQ – Get Rating)’s share price passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $0.00. Blue Ridge Mountain Resources shares last traded at $0.00, with a volume of 2,028,800 shares.
Blue Ridge Mountain Resources Stock Performance
Blue Ridge Mountain Resources Company Profile
Blue Ridge Mountain Resources, Inc, formerly Magnum Hunter Resources Corporation, is an independent exploration and production company engaged in the acquisition, development and production of natural gas, natural gas liquids and crude oil, primarily in the states of West Virginia and Ohio. The Company operates through three segments: Upstream, Midstream and Oil Field Services.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Blue Ridge Mountain Resources (MHRCQ)
- How will the chip ban affect Nvidia’s stock?
- Is Best Buy A Sneaky Buy for Q4?
- Does The Bed Bath and Beyond Stock Rally Still Have Legs?
- Can Alibaba And Baidu Finally Rally With Delisting Fears Gone?
- 3 Materials Stocks That May Earn a Place on Your Watchlist
Receive News & Ratings for Blue Ridge Mountain Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Blue Ridge Mountain Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.