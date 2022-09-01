B&M European Value Retail S.A. (OTCMKTS:BMRRY) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

B&M European Value Retail S.A. (OTCMKTS:BMRRY – Get Rating) has received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the nine research firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $422.50.

BMRRY has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. UBS Group lowered their price target on B&M European Value Retail from GBX 560 ($6.77) to GBX 385 ($4.65) in a research report on Wednesday, June 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised B&M European Value Retail from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 1st. Berenberg Bank decreased their target price on B&M European Value Retail from GBX 630 ($7.61) to GBX 460 ($5.56) in a research report on Wednesday, June 8th. Finally, Barclays raised B&M European Value Retail from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 15th.

BMRRY opened at $17.09 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $19.11 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $23.53. B&M European Value Retail has a one year low of $16.50 and a one year high of $35.51.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 19th. Investors of record on Friday, July 1st were paid a $0.4402 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 30th. This represents a dividend yield of 9.19%.

B&M European Value Retail SA operates general merchandise and grocery stores. The company operates a chain of 701 stores under the B&M brand, and 311 stores under the Heron Foods and B&M Express brands in the United Kingdom; and 107 stores under the B&M brand in France. It also provides employment and property management services.

