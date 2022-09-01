BMO CA High Dividend Covered Call ETF (TSE:ZWC) Shares Down 1.1%

BMO CA High Dividend Covered Call ETF (TSE:ZWC – Get Rating)’s share price traded down 1.1% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as C$17.68 and last traded at C$17.68. 92,604 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 45% from the average session volume of 166,990 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$17.87.

BMO CA High Dividend Covered Call ETF Trading Down 1.1 %

The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is C$17.92 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$18.88.

