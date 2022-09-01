Bollard Group LLC Acquires 76,637 Shares of Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. (NYSE:PAA)

Bollard Group LLC grew its holdings in Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. (NYSE:PAA – Get Rating) by 10.9% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 777,085 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after purchasing an additional 76,637 shares during the quarter. Bollard Group LLC’s holdings in Plains All American Pipeline were worth $8,361,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its position in shares of Plains All American Pipeline by 46.5% in the first quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 9,260 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $100,000 after acquiring an additional 2,940 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of Plains All American Pipeline by 11.7% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 179,339 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,676,000 after acquiring an additional 18,781 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Plains All American Pipeline by 25.6% in the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 12,534,975 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $117,077,000 after acquiring an additional 2,556,325 shares during the period. Securian Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Plains All American Pipeline by 7.5% in the fourth quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc. now owns 540,798 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $5,051,000 after acquiring an additional 37,600 shares during the period. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Plains All American Pipeline in the fourth quarter valued at $95,000. 41.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently commented on PAA. TD Securities upped their target price on Plains All American Pipeline from $14.00 to $14.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Plains All American Pipeline from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 17th. Mizuho upped their target price on Plains All American Pipeline from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 8th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded Plains All American Pipeline from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the company from $13.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on Plains All American Pipeline from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $14.38.

In other Plains All American Pipeline news, Director Kevin S. Mccarthy bought 200,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 23rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $9.81 per share, for a total transaction of $1,962,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 200,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,962,000. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . 0.69% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE:PAA traded down $0.24 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $11.51. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 92,394 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,398,901. Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. has a fifty-two week low of $8.64 and a fifty-two week high of $12.57. The company has a market capitalization of $8.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.33 and a beta of 1.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.89. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.87 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.85.

Plains All American Pipeline (NYSE:PAA – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The pipeline company reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by $0.14. Plains All American Pipeline had a return on equity of 9.50% and a net margin of 1.36%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.23 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. will post 1.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 29th were paid a $0.2175 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 28th. This represents a $0.87 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.56%. Plains All American Pipeline’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 106.10%.

Plains All American Pipeline, L.P., through its subsidiaries, engages in the pipeline transportation, terminalling, storage, and gathering of crude oil and natural gas liquids (NGL) in the United States and Canada. The company operates in two segments, Crude Oil and NGL. The Crude Oil segment offers gathering and transporting crude oil through pipelines, gathering systems, trucks, and at times on barges or railcars.

