Bollard Group LLC Buys 15,548 Shares of TC Energy Co. (NYSE:TRP)

Bollard Group LLC grew its position in TC Energy Co. (NYSE:TRP – Get Rating) (TSE:TRP) by 6.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 255,887 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after buying an additional 15,548 shares during the period. Bollard Group LLC’s holdings in TC Energy were worth $14,438,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Capital Research Global Investors raised its holdings in TC Energy by 6.5% during the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 39,679,860 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,845,421,000 after acquiring an additional 2,435,667 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors grew its holdings in TC Energy by 53.1% during the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 33,967,849 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,579,861,000 after acquiring an additional 11,784,737 shares during the period. Capital International Investors grew its stake in shares of TC Energy by 14.0% in the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 33,803,122 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,572,565,000 after buying an additional 4,155,520 shares during the period. Bank of Nova Scotia lifted its position in shares of TC Energy by 32.9% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 22,350,592 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,260,463,000 after buying an additional 5,528,468 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its stake in shares of TC Energy by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 16,536,596 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $769,111,000 after purchasing an additional 241,965 shares during the last quarter. 70.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get TC Energy alerts:

TC Energy Stock Down 1.1 %

TC Energy stock traded down $0.51 during trading on Thursday, hitting $47.69. 155,262 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,854,622. The business’s 50 day moving average is $51.43 and its 200 day moving average is $54.15. The company has a current ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65. TC Energy Co. has a 52 week low of $44.77 and a 52 week high of $59.38. The company has a market capitalization of $48.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.05, a PEG ratio of 3.89 and a beta of 0.71.

TC Energy Cuts Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 31st. Investors of record on Friday, September 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.699 per share. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 29th. TC Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 110.28%.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on shares of TC Energy from C$76.00 to C$72.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of TC Energy from C$79.00 to C$78.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. TD Securities upped their price objective on shares of TC Energy from C$75.00 to C$76.00 in a report on Thursday, August 11th. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of TC Energy from C$71.00 to C$67.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Finally, Scotiabank lowered their target price on shares of TC Energy from C$78.00 to C$76.00 in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $68.83.

About TC Energy

(Get Rating)

TC Energy Corporation operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. It operates through five segments: Canadian Natural Gas Pipelines; U.S. Natural Gas Pipelines; Mexico Natural Gas Pipelines; Liquids Pipelines; and Power and Storage. The company builds and operates 93,300 km network of natural gas pipelines, which transports natural gas from supply basins to local distribution companies, power generation plants, industrial facilities, interconnecting pipelines, LNG export terminals, and other businesses.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for TC Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TC Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.