Bollard Group LLC Has $18.05 Million Stock Position in KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR)

Bollard Group LLC grew its position in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR – Get Rating) by 0.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 308,690 shares of the asset manager’s stock after acquiring an additional 787 shares during the quarter. KKR & Co. Inc. accounts for 0.6% of Bollard Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 28th biggest position. Bollard Group LLC owned approximately 0.05% of KKR & Co. Inc. worth $18,049,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in KKR & Co. Inc. by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 22,458,085 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,313,125,000 after acquiring an additional 1,017,515 shares during the last quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. by 14.7% during the 1st quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 10,694,198 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $625,290,000 after purchasing an additional 1,372,217 shares in the last quarter. GQG Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. during the 4th quarter worth approximately $783,509,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its stake in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. by 12.4% during the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 9,592,853 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $560,893,000 after purchasing an additional 1,057,194 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC raised its stake in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. by 32.2% during the 1st quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 8,029,487 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $469,484,000 after purchasing an additional 1,956,767 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.58% of the company’s stock.

Get KKR & Co. Inc. alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Evercore ISI set a $65.00 price objective on KKR & Co. Inc. in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on KKR & Co. Inc. from $86.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 11th. JMP Securities dropped their price objective on KKR & Co. Inc. from $85.00 to $80.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on KKR & Co. Inc. from $72.00 to $60.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded KKR & Co. Inc. to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $75.04.

KKR & Co. Inc. Stock Performance

KKR stock traded down $1.18 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $49.38. 97,221 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,368,037. The company has a current ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 0.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $42.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.17, a P/E/G ratio of 4.06 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $51.31 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $53.55. KKR & Co. Inc. has a 12 month low of $44.28 and a 12 month high of $83.90.

KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 2nd. The asset manager reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.95. The firm had revenue of $303.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.82 billion. KKR & Co. Inc. had a return on equity of 7.23% and a net margin of 8.25%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 59.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.05 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that KKR & Co. Inc. will post 3.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

KKR & Co. Inc. Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 15th were issued a dividend of $0.155 per share. This represents a $0.62 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 12th. KKR & Co. Inc.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 48.44%.

Insider Transactions at KKR & Co. Inc.

In other news, General Counsel David Sorkin sold 60,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.94, for a total transaction of $3,416,400.00. Following the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 1,474,144 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $83,937,759.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, General Counsel David Sorkin sold 60,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.94, for a total transaction of $3,416,400.00. Following the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 1,474,144 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $83,937,759.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Kkr Group Partnership L.P. sold 4,250,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.51, for a total value of $82,917,500.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 10,000,000 shares in the company, valued at $195,100,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 39.34% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

KKR & Co. Inc. Company Profile

(Get Rating)

KKR & Co Inc is a private equity and real estate investment firm specializing in direct and fund of fund investments. It specializes in acquisitions, leveraged buyouts, management buyouts, credit special situations, growth equity, mature, mezzanine, distressed, turnaround, lower middle market and middle market investments.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for KKR & Co. Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KKR & Co. Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.