Bollard Group LLC Increases Stake in Rogers Communications Inc. (NYSE:RCI)

Bollard Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Rogers Communications Inc. (NYSE:RCI – Get Rating) (TSE:RCI.B) by 10.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 197,442 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 18,452 shares during the quarter. Bollard Group LLC’s holdings in Rogers Communications were worth $11,205,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Natixis Advisors L.P. increased its position in shares of Rogers Communications by 14.9% in the first quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 201,323 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $11,425,000 after buying an additional 26,087 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Rogers Communications by 2.2% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 22,048 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $1,250,000 after buying an additional 480 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp increased its position in shares of Rogers Communications by 3.3% in the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 31,889 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $1,808,000 after buying an additional 1,009 shares in the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. increased its position in shares of Rogers Communications by 17.3% in the first quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 3,050,553 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $172,615,000 after buying an additional 449,450 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Rogers Communications in the first quarter valued at approximately $237,000. 44.35% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have recently commented on RCI. TD Securities upgraded Rogers Communications to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 8th. Desjardins lowered their price target on Rogers Communications from C$80.00 to C$79.00 in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Canaccord Genuity Group raised Rogers Communications from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 21st. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on Rogers Communications from C$75.00 to C$73.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price target on Rogers Communications from C$69.00 to C$68.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $76.67.

Rogers Communications Trading Down 0.4 %

NYSE RCI traded down $0.16 on Thursday, reaching $42.90. 12,376 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 358,848. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $46.07 and its 200 day moving average price is $50.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a current ratio of 2.49, a quick ratio of 2.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.85. Rogers Communications Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $42.94 and a fifty-two week high of $64.55.

Rogers Communications (NYSE:RCI – Get Rating) (TSE:RCI.B) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.03. Rogers Communications had a return on equity of 18.10% and a net margin of 11.26%. The business had revenue of $3.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.94 billion. Analysts forecast that Rogers Communications Inc. will post 2.89 earnings per share for the current year.

Rogers Communications Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 9th will be paid a $0.3884 dividend. This represents a $1.55 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 8th. Rogers Communications’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 61.00%.

Rogers Communications Profile

(Get Rating)

Rogers Communications Inc operates as a communications and media company in Canada. It operates through three segments: Wireless, Cable, and Media. The company offers mobile Internet access, wireless voice and enhanced voice, device and accessory financing, wireless home phone, device protection, e-mail, global voice and data roaming, bridging landline, machine-to-machine and Internet of Things solutions, and advanced wireless solutions for businesses, as well as device delivery services; and postpaid and prepaid services under the Rogers, Fido, and chatr brands to approximately 11.3 million subscribers.

Featured Articles

