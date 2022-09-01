Bollard Group LLC Increases Stock Position in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM)

Bollard Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PMGet Rating) by 7.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 111,890 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,590 shares during the quarter. Bollard Group LLC’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $10,511,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Tcwp LLC purchased a new position in shares of Philip Morris International in the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. Bivin & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Philip Morris International in the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Philip Morris International in the first quarter worth approximately $28,000. American National Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Philip Morris International by 89.1% in the first quarter. American National Bank now owns 312 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 147 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Philip Morris International in the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.00% of the company’s stock.

Philip Morris International Stock Performance

Shares of Philip Morris International stock traded up $1.32 on Thursday, hitting $96.81. 86,173 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,713,707. The stock has a market capitalization of $150.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.71 and a beta of 0.62. Philip Morris International Inc. has a 52 week low of $85.64 and a 52 week high of $112.48. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $97.12 and a 200 day simple moving average of $99.51.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PMGet Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 21st. The company reported $1.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $7.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.76 billion. Philip Morris International had a net margin of 11.05% and a negative return on equity of 115.36%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.57 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 5.99 earnings per share for the current year.

Philip Morris International Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 15th. Investors of record on Friday, July 1st were given a $1.25 dividend. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.16%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 30th. Philip Morris International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 85.91%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have commented on PM. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Philip Morris International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 26th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on shares of Philip Morris International from $107.00 to $99.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $109.13.

Philip Morris International Company Profile

Philip Morris International Inc operates as a tobacco company working to delivers a smoke-free future and evolving portfolio for the long-term to include products outside of the tobacco and nicotine sector. The company's product portfolio primarily consists of cigarettes and smoke-free products, including heat-not-burn, vapor, and oral nicotine products that are sold in markets outside the United States.

