Bollard Group LLC Increases Stock Position in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM)

Bollard Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM – Get Rating) by 7.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 111,890 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,590 shares during the quarter. Bollard Group LLC’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $10,511,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Tcwp LLC purchased a new position in shares of Philip Morris International in the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. Bivin & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Philip Morris International in the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Philip Morris International in the first quarter worth approximately $28,000. American National Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Philip Morris International by 89.1% in the first quarter. American National Bank now owns 312 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 147 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Philip Morris International in the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.00% of the company’s stock.

Philip Morris International Stock Performance

Shares of Philip Morris International stock traded up $1.32 on Thursday, hitting $96.81. 86,173 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,713,707. The stock has a market capitalization of $150.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.71 and a beta of 0.62. Philip Morris International Inc. has a 52 week low of $85.64 and a 52 week high of $112.48. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $97.12 and a 200 day simple moving average of $99.51.

Philip Morris International Announces Dividend

Philip Morris International ( NYSE:PM Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 21st. The company reported $1.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $7.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.76 billion. Philip Morris International had a net margin of 11.05% and a negative return on equity of 115.36%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.57 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 5.99 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 15th. Investors of record on Friday, July 1st were given a $1.25 dividend. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.16%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 30th. Philip Morris International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 85.91%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have commented on PM. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Philip Morris International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 26th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on shares of Philip Morris International from $107.00 to $99.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $109.13.

Philip Morris International Company Profile

Philip Morris International Inc operates as a tobacco company working to delivers a smoke-free future and evolving portfolio for the long-term to include products outside of the tobacco and nicotine sector. The company's product portfolio primarily consists of cigarettes and smoke-free products, including heat-not-burn, vapor, and oral nicotine products that are sold in markets outside the United States.

