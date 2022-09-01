Bollard Group LLC Lowers Position in Match Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTCH)

Bollard Group LLC cut its stake in Match Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTCH – Get Rating) by 2.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 53,893 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,206 shares during the period. Bollard Group LLC’s holdings in Match Group were worth $5,860,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its holdings in shares of Match Group by 6.6% during the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 37,877 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,119,000 after purchasing an additional 2,345 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Match Group by 102.1% during the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 37,268 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,053,000 after purchasing an additional 18,829 shares during the last quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP lifted its holdings in shares of Match Group by 342.1% during the first quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP now owns 8,099 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $881,000 after purchasing an additional 6,267 shares during the last quarter. Triatomic Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Match Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $870,000. Finally, Okabena Investment Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Match Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $851,000. 94.43% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Match Group Stock Performance

Shares of MTCH stock traded down $2.85 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $53.68. 72,036 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,138,449. Match Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $56.08 and a 12 month high of $182.00. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $68.10 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $82.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.33 billion, a PE ratio of 176.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.15.

Insider Activity at Match Group

Match Group ( NASDAQ:MTCH Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The technology company reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by $0.11. Match Group had a net margin of 3.48% and a negative return on equity of 164.13%. The company had revenue of $794.51 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $802.13 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that Match Group, Inc. will post 2.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Bernard Jin Kim bought 16,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 4th. The shares were bought at an average price of $63.58 per share, for a total transaction of $1,017,280.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 16,000 shares in the company, valued at $1,017,280. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 1.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on MTCH. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on shares of Match Group from $105.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Susquehanna Bancshares decreased their price objective on shares of Match Group from $100.00 to $85.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Evercore ISI decreased their price objective on shares of Match Group from $115.00 to $95.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 7th. Wedbush decreased their price objective on shares of Match Group from $130.00 to $98.00 in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Finally, Cowen decreased their price objective on shares of Match Group from $128.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $98.81.

Match Group, Inc provides dating products worldwide. The company's portfolio of brands includes Tinder, Match, Meetic, OkCupid, Hinge, Pairs, PlentyOfFish, and OurTime, as well as a various other brands. The company was incorporated in 1986 and is based in Dallas, Texas.

