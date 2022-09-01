Bollard Group LLC Purchases 17,949 Shares of Healthpeak Properties, Inc. (NYSE:PEAK)

Bollard Group LLC increased its stake in Healthpeak Properties, Inc. (NYSE:PEAK – Get Rating) by 16.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 124,099 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 17,949 shares during the period. Bollard Group LLC’s holdings in Healthpeak Properties were worth $4,260,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of PEAK. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Healthpeak Properties during the 4th quarter valued at about $464,976,000. Centersquare Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Healthpeak Properties by 112.5% during the 4th quarter. Centersquare Investment Management LLC now owns 5,467,708 shares of the company’s stock worth $197,329,000 after acquiring an additional 2,894,300 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Healthpeak Properties by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 57,115,834 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,061,311,000 after purchasing an additional 2,451,524 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Healthpeak Properties by 6.9% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 35,566,559 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,283,597,000 after purchasing an additional 2,309,802 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. boosted its position in shares of Healthpeak Properties by 20.2% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 8,375,295 shares of the company’s stock worth $287,524,000 after purchasing an additional 1,405,569 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.24% of the company’s stock.

NYSE PEAK traded down $0.28 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $25.97. 73,738 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,074,428. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $26.84 and its 200-day moving average is $29.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.83. Healthpeak Properties, Inc. has a 52-week low of $23.23 and a 52-week high of $36.85. The company has a market capitalization of $14.01 billion, a PE ratio of 64.03, a PEG ratio of 3.43 and a beta of 0.78.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 19th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 8th were given a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 5th. Healthpeak Properties’s payout ratio is currently 292.69%.

PEAK has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Bank of America cut Healthpeak Properties from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $32.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, May 19th. Citigroup upgraded Healthpeak Properties from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $33.00 to $31.00 in a research note on Friday, July 8th. Mizuho reduced their price objective on Healthpeak Properties from $37.00 to $29.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Capital One Financial began coverage on Healthpeak Properties in a research note on Friday, June 3rd. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $34.00 price target for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on Healthpeak Properties from $33.00 to $26.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Healthpeak Properties has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $33.18.

Healthpeak Properties, Inc is a fully integrated real estate investment trust (REIT) and S&P 500 company. Healthpeak owns and develops high-quality real estate in the three private-pay healthcare asset classes of Life Science, Medical Office and Senior Housing, designed to provide stability through the inevitable industry cycles.

