Bollard Group LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE)

Bollard Group LLC boosted its holdings in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Get Rating) by 1.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 63,662 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 668 shares during the period. Deere & Company comprises 0.8% of Bollard Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest position. Bollard Group LLC’s holdings in Deere & Company were worth $26,449,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Deere & Company by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,613,684 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,994,236,000 after buying an additional 102,269 shares during the last quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC lifted its holdings in Deere & Company by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC now owns 3,606,635 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,498,413,000 after buying an additional 43,557 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in Deere & Company during the 4th quarter worth approximately $959,748,000. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main lifted its holdings in Deere & Company by 27.1% during the 4th quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 2,783,591 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $952,127,000 after buying an additional 593,336 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in Deere & Company by 8.8% during the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,654,765 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $567,402,000 after buying an additional 133,861 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.34% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have commented on DE shares. Citigroup increased their target price on Deere & Company from $340.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 23rd. Bank of America increased their price target on Deere & Company from $335.00 to $381.00 in a research report on Sunday, August 21st. Cowen dropped their price target on Deere & Company from $396.00 to $342.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. DA Davidson dropped their price target on Deere & Company from $480.00 to $445.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Deere & Company from $410.00 to $423.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 22nd. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Deere & Company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $407.68.

Shares of DE stock traded down $5.02 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $360.23. 30,819 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,910,111. Deere & Company has a twelve month low of $283.81 and a twelve month high of $446.76. The firm has a market cap of $110.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.10. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $332.32 and its 200-day simple moving average is $363.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a current ratio of 1.97.

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 19th. The industrial products company reported $6.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $6.61 by ($0.45). Deere & Company had a net margin of 12.75% and a return on equity of 33.26%. The firm had revenue of $13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.84 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $5.32 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Deere & Company will post 22.93 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 30th will be given a dividend of $1.13 per share. This represents a $4.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.25%. Deere & Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.59%.

Deere & Company manufactures and distributes various equipment worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Production and Precision Agriculture, Small Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Production and Precision Agriculture segment provides mid-size tractors, combines, cotton pickers and strippers, sugarcane harvesters, harvesting front-end equipment, sugarcane loaders, pull-behind scrapers, and tillage and seeding equipment, as well as application equipment, including sprayers and nutrient management, and soil preparation machinery for grain growers.

