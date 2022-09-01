Bowen Hanes & Co. Inc. Acquires 11,120 Shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY)

Bowen Hanes & Co. Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Rating) by 7.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 169,845 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 11,120 shares during the period. Eli Lilly and comprises 1.5% of Bowen Hanes & Co. Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 29th largest position. Bowen Hanes & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Eli Lilly and were worth $48,639,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of LLY. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 33,929,864 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,372,107,000 after buying an additional 813,983 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors grew its position in shares of Eli Lilly and by 13.9% in the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 19,115,896 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,280,206,000 after acquiring an additional 2,325,514 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 14,731,168 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,059,130,000 after purchasing an additional 409,009 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Eli Lilly and in the 4th quarter valued at about $2,213,765,000. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Eli Lilly and by 7.5% in the 1st quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 7,504,205 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,148,979,000 after purchasing an additional 521,295 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.45% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have weighed in on LLY. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Eli Lilly and from $369.00 to $395.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 8th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and from $333.00 to $355.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and to $335.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Eli Lilly and from $340.00 to $355.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 1st. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Eli Lilly and from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 5th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $324.63.

Eli Lilly and Price Performance

NYSE:LLY traded up $6.81 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $308.04. 65,389 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,869,727. The business has a 50 day moving average of $319.78 and a 200 day moving average of $297.69. Eli Lilly and Company has a 1-year low of $220.20 and a 1-year high of $335.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The company has a market capitalization of $292.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.04, a P/E/G ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 0.35.

Eli Lilly and (NYSE:LLY – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $1.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.86 by ($0.61). The company had revenue of $6.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.85 billion. Eli Lilly and had a return on equity of 85.58% and a net margin of 19.58%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.87 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Eli Lilly and Company will post 7.96 EPS for the current year.

Eli Lilly and Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 9th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.98 per share. This represents a $3.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 12th. Eli Lilly and’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 62.52%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Eli Lilly and news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 215,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $324.31, for a total transaction of $69,726,650.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 104,203,810 shares in the company, valued at $33,794,337,621.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Eli Lilly and news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 215,000 shares of Eli Lilly and stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $324.31, for a total value of $69,726,650.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 104,203,810 shares in the company, valued at $33,794,337,621.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Alonzo Weems sold 656 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $304.50, for a total transaction of $199,752.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 8,136 shares in the company, valued at $2,477,412. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 753,125 shares of company stock worth $242,744,201. Corporate insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

About Eli Lilly and

(Get Rating)

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. It offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; and Jardiance, Trajenta, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes.

Featured Articles

