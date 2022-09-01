Bowen Hanes & Co. Inc. Cuts Position in Crown Castle Inc. (NYSE:CCI)

Bowen Hanes & Co. Inc. lowered its position in shares of Crown Castle Inc. (NYSE:CCI – Get Rating) by 0.5% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 124,221 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 595 shares during the period. Bowen Hanes & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Crown Castle were worth $22,931,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Crown Castle by 25.8% during the first quarter. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 288 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares during the period. Cordasco Financial Network boosted its position in shares of Crown Castle by 20.3% during the 1st quarter. Cordasco Financial Network now owns 355 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Patten & Patten Inc. TN grew its stake in shares of Crown Castle by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Patten & Patten Inc. TN now owns 8,523 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,573,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton raised its holdings in shares of Crown Castle by 38.4% in the 1st quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 220 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CWA Asset Management Group LLC lifted its stake in Crown Castle by 5.9% during the first quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC now owns 1,097 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $203,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.77% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Crown Castle

In other Crown Castle news, Director Kevin A. Stephens bought 699 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 22nd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $173.60 per share, with a total value of $121,346.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,703 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,858,040.80. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.47% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Crown Castle Stock Down 0.1 %

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on Crown Castle from $189.00 to $166.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Crown Castle from $180.00 to $175.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. StockNews.com raised Crown Castle from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 12th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Crown Castle from $200.00 to $190.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Crown Castle from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $191.00 to $200.00 in a report on Thursday, June 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $195.94.

Shares of Crown Castle stock traded down $0.14 on Thursday, hitting $170.69. 26,271 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,718,064. Crown Castle Inc. has a 12-month low of $153.70 and a 12-month high of $209.87. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.70. The company has a market cap of $73.92 billion, a PE ratio of 47.99 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $174.99 and a 200 day moving average price of $177.65.

Crown Castle (NYSE:CCI – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 20th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.71 by ($0.74). Crown Castle had a net margin of 22.91% and a return on equity of 18.93%. The firm had revenue of $1.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.71 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.71 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Crown Castle Inc. will post 7.03 earnings per share for the current year.

Crown Castle Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 15th will be issued a dividend of $1.47 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 14th. This represents a $5.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.44%. Crown Castle’s dividend payout ratio is currently 165.17%.

About Crown Castle

Crown Castle owns, operates and leases more than 40,000 cell towers and approximately 80,000 route miles of fiber supporting small cells and fiber solutions across every major U.S. market. This nationwide portfolio of communications infrastructure connects cities and communities to essential data, technology and wireless service – bringing information, ideas and innovations to the people and businesses that need them.

