Bowen Hanes & Co. Inc. Grows Position in Garmin Ltd. (NYSE:GRMN)

Bowen Hanes & Co. Inc. raised its position in Garmin Ltd. (NYSE:GRMN – Get Rating) by 7.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 230,000 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after acquiring an additional 15,000 shares during the quarter. Bowen Hanes & Co. Inc. owned approximately 0.12% of Garmin worth $27,280,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Garmin by 8.2% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,264,641 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $1,691,932,000 after acquiring an additional 1,077,004 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its stake in Garmin by 6.6% in the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 20,329 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $2,411,000 after purchasing an additional 1,259 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers raised its holdings in Garmin by 3.0% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 275,841 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $32,718,000 after purchasing an additional 8,003 shares in the last quarter. Nixon Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Garmin by 31.0% during the 1st quarter. Nixon Capital LLC now owns 58,177 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $6,900,000 after buying an additional 13,777 shares during the last quarter. Finally, S.A. Mason LLC acquired a new position in shares of Garmin in the 1st quarter valued at $356,000. 62.50% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

GRMN has been the subject of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Garmin from $127.00 to $115.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 14th. Bank of America downgraded Garmin from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $137.00 to $109.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Tigress Financial dropped their price target on Garmin from $208.00 to $165.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 5th. Finally, TheStreet cut Garmin from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Garmin currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $134.75.

Garmin Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:GRMN traded up $0.62 on Thursday, reaching $89.11. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 12,076 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,092,480. Garmin Ltd. has a 52-week low of $88.33 and a 52-week high of $178.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.89, a PEG ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 0.95. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $98.55 and its two-hundred day moving average is $105.40.

Garmin (NYSE:GRMN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.44 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.02. Garmin had a return on equity of 17.71% and a net margin of 20.31%. The firm had revenue of $1.24 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.37 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.68 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Garmin Ltd. will post 4.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Garmin Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be given a $0.73 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 14th. This represents a $2.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.28%. Garmin’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 55.73%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CEO Clifton A. Pemble sold 16,089 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.81, for a total value of $1,573,665.09. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 145,500 shares in the company, valued at $14,231,355. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 20.34% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Garmin

Garmin Ltd. designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes a range of wireless devices in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Australian Continent, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. Its Fitness segment offers running and multi-sport watches; cycling products; activity tracking and smartwatch devices; and fitness and cycling accessories.

Further Reading

