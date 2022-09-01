Bowen Hanes & Co. Inc. Has $28.68 Million Stake in NextEra Energy Partners, LP (NYSE:NEP)

Bowen Hanes & Co. Inc. grew its stake in NextEra Energy Partners, LP (NYSE:NEP – Get Rating) by 0.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 344,050 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the quarter. Bowen Hanes & Co. Inc. owned approximately 0.41% of NextEra Energy Partners worth $28,680,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in NextEra Energy Partners by 4.9% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,609,845 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock worth $634,357,000 after acquiring an additional 356,265 shares during the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. grew its position in NextEra Energy Partners by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,797,802 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock worth $151,317,000 after purchasing an additional 39,408 shares in the last quarter. Eventide Asset Management LLC increased its stake in NextEra Energy Partners by 8.7% in the 4th quarter. Eventide Asset Management LLC now owns 1,664,600 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock valued at $140,492,000 after buying an additional 132,600 shares during the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA increased its stake in NextEra Energy Partners by 7.1% in the 4th quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 1,226,484 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock valued at $103,515,000 after buying an additional 81,371 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Beach Investment Counsel Inc. PA bought a new position in shares of NextEra Energy Partners during the 1st quarter worth approximately $92,207,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.22% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on NextEra Energy Partners from $74.00 to $79.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 25th. Bank of America lifted their target price on NextEra Energy Partners from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 19th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of NextEra Energy Partners from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the company from $86.00 to $89.00 in a research report on Friday, June 17th. UBS Group set a $90.00 price objective on shares of NextEra Energy Partners in a research report on Monday, June 20th. Finally, CIBC assumed coverage on shares of NextEra Energy Partners in a research note on Thursday, June 9th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $79.00 target price on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $84.38.

NextEra Energy Partners stock traded down $1.00 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $81.09. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9,207 shares, compared to its average volume of 519,441. The company has a market capitalization of $6.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.45, a PEG ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 0.86. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $79.26 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $75.84. NextEra Energy Partners, LP has a 12-month low of $61.31 and a 12-month high of $88.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 1.34.

NextEra Energy Partners (NYSE:NEP – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 22nd. The solar energy provider reported $2.61 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $2.31. The company had revenue of $362.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $345.09 million. NextEra Energy Partners had a return on equity of 4.21% and a net margin of 39.66%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 43.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.97) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that NextEra Energy Partners, LP will post 4.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 12th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 4th were issued a $0.7625 dividend. This represents a $3.05 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.76%. This is an increase from NextEra Energy Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.73. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 3rd. NextEra Energy Partners’s dividend payout ratio is presently 68.54%.

NextEra Energy Partners, LP acquires, owns, and manages contracted clean energy projects in the United States. It owns a portfolio of contracted renewable generation assets consisting of wind and solar projects, as well as contracted natural gas pipeline assets. NextEra Energy Partners, LP was incorporated in 2014 and is headquartered in Juno Beach, Florida.

