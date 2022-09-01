Bowen Hanes & Co. Inc. Has $36.84 Million Stock Holdings in Nordson Co. (NASDAQ:NDSN)

Bowen Hanes & Co. Inc. lowered its position in Nordson Co. (NASDAQ:NDSN – Get Rating) by 11.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 162,225 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 21,350 shares during the quarter. Bowen Hanes & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Nordson were worth $36,838,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of NDSN. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Nordson in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Artemis Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Nordson in the first quarter worth approximately $36,000. Covestor Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Nordson during the 4th quarter worth $40,000. Castleview Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Nordson during the 4th quarter valued at $55,000. Finally, Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Nordson in the 1st quarter valued at $57,000. 72.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Nordson stock traded down $2.48 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $224.69. The company had a trading volume of 2,891 shares, compared to its average volume of 305,962. Nordson Co. has a 1-year low of $194.89 and a 1-year high of $272.28. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $221.93 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $219.68. The stock has a market cap of $12.92 billion, a PE ratio of 27.25, a P/E/G ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 0.87.

Nordson ( NASDAQ:NDSN Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 22nd. The industrial products company reported $2.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.44 by $0.05. Nordson had a net margin of 19.25% and a return on equity of 23.66%. The company had revenue of $662.13 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $650.90 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.42 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Nordson Co. will post 9.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 6th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 23rd will be paid a $0.65 dividend. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.16%. This is a positive change from Nordson’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 22nd. Nordson’s dividend payout ratio is presently 31.48%.

NDSN has been the topic of several recent research reports. StockNews.com lowered Nordson from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Nordson from $232.00 to $271.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 24th. DA Davidson upped their target price on Nordson from $265.00 to $270.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Nordson from $270.00 to $250.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 9th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Nordson has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $270.20.

Nordson Corporation engineers, manufactures, and markets products and systems to dispense, apply, and control adhesives, coatings, polymers, sealants, biomaterials, and other fluids worldwide. It operates through two segments, Industrial Precision Solutions (IPS) and Advanced Technology Solutions (ATS).

