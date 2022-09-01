Bowen Hanes & Co. Inc. Increases Holdings in Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW)

Bowen Hanes & Co. Inc. increased its position in Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW – Get Rating) by 4.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 221,671 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,545 shares during the period. Bowen Hanes & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Corning were worth $8,182,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Corning by 446.7% in the 4th quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 960,041 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $35,742,000 after purchasing an additional 784,448 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Corning by 17.9% during the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 37,234 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $1,385,000 after acquiring an additional 5,663 shares during the last quarter. Tobias Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Corning during the 4th quarter worth $8,058,000. Natixis Advisors L.P. grew its position in shares of Corning by 5.2% during the 4th quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 156,029 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $5,809,000 after acquiring an additional 7,713 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Corning by 9.7% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 176,235 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $6,561,000 after purchasing an additional 15,631 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.00% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Barclays lowered Corning from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price target for the company from $53.00 to $38.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of Corning in a report on Tuesday, August 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $36.00 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of Corning from $45.00 to $41.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 14th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Corning from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Citigroup downgraded shares of Corning from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $46.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Corning has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $42.18.

Shares of Corning stock traded down $0.83 during trading on Thursday, reaching $33.49. 176,275 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,949,642. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The company has a market capitalization of $28.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.43, a P/E/G ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 0.99. Corning Incorporated has a 52-week low of $30.63 and a 52-week high of $43.47. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $34.50 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $35.62.

Corning (NYSE:GLW – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The electronics maker reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $3.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.79 billion. Corning had a return on equity of 15.38% and a net margin of 13.73%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.53 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Corning Incorporated will post 2.23 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 29th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 30th. Corning’s payout ratio is 46.35%.

In other news, SVP John P. Bayne, Jr. sold 5,575 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.70, for a total value of $204,602.50. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 7,345 shares in the company, valued at approximately $269,561.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.36% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Corning Incorporated engages in display technologies, optical communications, environmental technologies, specialty materials, and life sciences businesses worldwide. The company's Display Technologies segment offers glass substrates for liquid crystal displays and organic light-emitting diodes used in televisions, notebook computers, desktop monitors, tablets, and handheld devices.

