Bowen Hanes & Co. Inc. Makes New Investment in ATI Inc. (NYSE:ATI)

Bowen Hanes & Co. Inc. bought a new stake in shares of ATI Inc. (NYSE:ATI – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 1,498,565 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $40,221,000. Bowen Hanes & Co. Inc. owned about 1.21% of ATI at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. ProShare Advisors LLC grew its stake in ATI by 62.1% during the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 31,837 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $507,000 after buying an additional 12,196 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in shares of ATI by 21.6% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 297,962 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $4,747,000 after acquiring an additional 52,916 shares during the last quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ATI in the 4th quarter worth about $569,000. Great Lakes Advisors LLC acquired a new position in ATI during the 4th quarter valued at about $181,000. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new position in ATI during the 4th quarter valued at about $454,000.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of ATI from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 5th. Benchmark upped their price target on shares of ATI to $37.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, Wolfe Research upgraded ATI from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $33.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, August 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $30.14.

Insider Transactions at ATI

ATI Price Performance

In other news, CAO Karl D. Schwartz sold 1,000 shares of ATI stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.22, for a total transaction of $31,220.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 63,833 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,992,866.26. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . In related news, Director James C. Diggs sold 12,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.00, for a total value of $300,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 46,060 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,105,440. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, CAO Karl D. Schwartz sold 1,000 shares of ATI stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.22, for a total transaction of $31,220.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 63,833 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,992,866.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 15,500 shares of company stock worth $381,220 over the last 90 days. 0.82% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of ATI traded down $0.47 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $29.46. The stock had a trading volume of 79,368 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,996,313. ATI Inc. has a 52 week low of $13.85 and a 52 week high of $33.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 731.93 and a beta of 1.31. The company’s fifty day moving average is $26.39 and its two-hundred day moving average is $26.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.91, a current ratio of 2.89 and a quick ratio of 1.30.

ATI (NYSE:ATI – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The basic materials company reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.17. ATI had a net margin of 0.36% and a return on equity of 21.63%. The company had revenue of $959.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $837.33 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.12) earnings per share. ATI’s quarterly revenue was up 55.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that ATI Inc. will post 2.02 EPS for the current year.

ATI Inc manufactures and sells specialty materials and components worldwide. The company operates in two segments: High Performance Materials & Components (HPMC) and Advanced Alloys & Solutions (AA&S). The HPMC segment produces various materials, including titanium and titanium-based alloys, nickel- and cobalt-based alloys and superalloys, advanced powder alloys and other specialty materials, in long product forms, such as ingot, billet, bar, rod, wire, shapes and rectangles, and seamless tubes, as well as precision forgings, components, and machined parts.

