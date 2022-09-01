Bowen Hanes & Co. Inc. Reduces Stake in The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW)

Bowen Hanes & Co. Inc. cut its stake in The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW – Get Rating) by 5.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 920,359 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 55,370 shares during the period. Charles Schwab accounts for about 2.3% of Bowen Hanes & Co. Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest position. Bowen Hanes & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Charles Schwab were worth $77,595,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of SCHW. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Charles Schwab in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,127,795,000. State Street Corp raised its position in Charles Schwab by 6.6% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 69,667,441 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,859,032,000 after buying an additional 4,305,161 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Charles Schwab by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 107,183,424 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $9,036,635,000 after buying an additional 1,780,539 shares during the last quarter. DSM Capital Partners LLC raised its position in Charles Schwab by 18.7% during the 4th quarter. DSM Capital Partners LLC now owns 7,092,911 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $596,514,000 after buying an additional 1,119,428 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rathbones Group PLC purchased a new position in Charles Schwab during the 4th quarter worth approximately $85,881,000. 82.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at Charles Schwab

In related news, Chairman Charles R. Schwab sold 120,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.70, for a total value of $7,524,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 71,083,305 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,456,923,223.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, insider Jonathan M. Craig sold 8,032 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total transaction of $602,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 4,019 shares in the company, valued at $301,425. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Charles R. Schwab sold 120,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.70, for a total value of $7,524,000.00. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 71,083,305 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,456,923,223.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 277,632 shares of company stock valued at $17,904,256 over the last three months. 6.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Charles Schwab Stock Down 0.5 %

Shares of SCHW stock traded down $0.34 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $70.61. 207,672 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,355,000. The business’s fifty day moving average is $67.37 and its two-hundred day moving average is $72.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.41 and a quick ratio of 0.41. The Charles Schwab Co. has a 12-month low of $59.35 and a 12-month high of $96.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $128.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.99, a P/E/G ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.10.

Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, July 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.06. Charles Schwab had a net margin of 33.09% and a return on equity of 16.82%. The firm had revenue of $5.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.04 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.70 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that The Charles Schwab Co. will post 3.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Charles Schwab Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 26th. Investors of record on Friday, August 12th were paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.25%. This is a positive change from Charles Schwab’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 11th. Charles Schwab’s dividend payout ratio is presently 28.95%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have recently weighed in on SCHW. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Charles Schwab from $90.00 to $95.00 in a report on Friday, August 19th. Redburn Partners started coverage on shares of Charles Schwab in a research note on Thursday, June 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Barclays started coverage on shares of Charles Schwab in a research note on Wednesday. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $81.00 price target on the stock. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Charles Schwab from $75.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Charles Schwab from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $91.92.

Charles Schwab Profile

(Get Rating)

The Charles Schwab Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services. The company operates in two segments, Investor Services and Advisor Services. The Investor Services segment provides retail brokerage, investment advisory, banking and trust, retirement plan, and other corporate brokerage services; equity compensation plan sponsors full-service recordkeeping for stock plans, stock options, restricted stock, performance shares, and stock appreciation rights; and retail investor and mutual fund clearing services, as well as compliance solutions.

See Also

