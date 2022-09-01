Bowen Hanes & Co. Inc. Reduces Stock Position in Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD)

Bowen Hanes & Co. Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD – Get Rating) by 0.2% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 563,204 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,345 shares during the quarter. Church & Dwight makes up approximately 1.7% of Bowen Hanes & Co. Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding. Bowen Hanes & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Church & Dwight were worth $55,971,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of CHD. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Church & Dwight during the 4th quarter worth approximately $203,912,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its holdings in Church & Dwight by 35.5% during the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 6,087,707 shares of the company’s stock worth $623,990,000 after purchasing an additional 1,596,506 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Church & Dwight by 2,289.4% during the 1st quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 1,574,224 shares of the company’s stock worth $156,447,000 after purchasing an additional 1,508,341 shares during the last quarter. Fundsmith LLP increased its holdings in Church & Dwight by 5.8% during the 4th quarter. Fundsmith LLP now owns 11,658,319 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,194,978,000 after purchasing an additional 635,823 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Church & Dwight by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 19,102,645 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,958,022,000 after acquiring an additional 514,589 shares during the last quarter. 82.59% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Church & Dwight stock traded up $0.80 during trading on Thursday, hitting $84.51. The stock had a trading volume of 66,544 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,558,682. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 0.63. The firm has a market cap of $20.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.57, a PEG ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 0.34. The business has a fifty day moving average of $90.73 and a two-hundred day moving average of $93.99. Church & Dwight Co., Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $80.34 and a fifty-two week high of $105.28.

Church & Dwight ( NYSE:CHD Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, July 29th. The company reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.04. Church & Dwight had a return on equity of 21.89% and a net margin of 14.71%. The business had revenue of $1.33 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.34 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.76 earnings per share. Church & Dwight’s revenue was up 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Church & Dwight Co., Inc. will post 3.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.2625 per share. This represents a $1.05 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 12th. Church & Dwight’s payout ratio is 33.33%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on CHD shares. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on Church & Dwight from $94.00 to $92.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Church & Dwight from $84.00 to $86.00 in a report on Thursday, July 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on Church & Dwight from $99.00 to $93.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 1st. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Church & Dwight from $86.00 to $82.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 1st. Finally, Barclays lowered their price target on Church & Dwight from $78.00 to $76.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $94.79.

Church & Dwight Profile

Church & Dwight Co, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets household, personal care, and specialty products. It operates through three segments: Consumer Domestic, Consumer International, and Specialty Products Division. The company offers cat litters, carpet deodorizers, laundry detergents, and baking soda, as well as other baking soda based products under the ARM & HAMMER brand; condoms, lubricants, and vibrators under the TROJAN brand; stain removers, cleaning solutions, laundry detergents, and bleach alternatives under the OXICLEAN brand; battery-operated and manual toothbrushes under the SPINBRUSH brand; home pregnancy and ovulation test kits under the FIRST RESPONSE brand; depilatories under the NAIR brand; oral analgesics under the ORAJEL brand; laundry detergents under the XTRA brand; gummy dietary supplements under the L'IL CRITTERS and VITAFUSION brands; dry shampoos under the BATISTE brand; water flossers and replacement showerheads under the WATERPIK brand; FLAWLESS products; cold shortening and relief products under the ZICAM brand; and oral care products under the THERABREATH brand.

