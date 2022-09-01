Bowen Hanes & Co. Inc. Sells 690 Shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

Bowen Hanes & Co. Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ – Get Rating) by 0.7% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 98,618 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after selling 690 shares during the quarter. Bowen Hanes & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $5,024,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Rinkey Investments purchased a new stake in shares of Verizon Communications during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Cordant Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Verizon Communications during the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Lansing Street Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Verizon Communications during the 1st quarter valued at $35,000. Conrad Siegel Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Verizon Communications during the 1st quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Gibson Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Verizon Communications in the 4th quarter worth about $37,000. Institutional investors own 62.83% of the company’s stock.

Shares of VZ stock traded down $0.09 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $41.72. The stock had a trading volume of 814,001 shares, compared to its average volume of 22,685,926. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $47.13 and its 200 day simple moving average is $49.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $175.21 billion, a PE ratio of 8.37, a PEG ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.33. Verizon Communications Inc. has a 12 month low of $41.76 and a 12 month high of $55.51. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56.

Verizon Communications ( NYSE:VZ Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 22nd. The cell phone carrier reported $1.31 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.32 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $33.79 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.77 billion. Verizon Communications had a net margin of 15.48% and a return on equity of 26.95%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.37 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 5.2 EPS for the current year.

In other Verizon Communications news, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 1,558 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.42, for a total value of $80,112.36. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 33,403 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,717,582.26. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.02% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Bank of America downgraded shares of Verizon Communications from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $64.00 to $51.00 in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Cowen lowered their price target on shares of Verizon Communications from $71.00 to $64.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 25th. UBS Group dropped their price objective on Verizon Communications from $57.00 to $47.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 25th. Moffett Nathanson downgraded Verizon Communications from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $41.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. Finally, Scotiabank cut Verizon Communications from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $55.68.

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, offers communications, technology, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental entities worldwide. Its Consumer segment provides postpaid and prepaid service plans; internet access on notebook computers and tablets; wireless equipment, including smartphones and other handsets; and wireless-enabled internet devices, such as tablets, and other wireless-enabled connected devices comprising smart watches.

