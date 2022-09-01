Bowen Hanes & Co. Inc. Trims Position in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG)

Bowen Hanes & Co. Inc. cut its holdings in shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG – Get Rating) by 0.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 398,182 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,205 shares during the quarter. Procter & Gamble makes up about 1.8% of Bowen Hanes & Co. Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest position. Bowen Hanes & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $60,842,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in PG. Joseph Group Capital Management bought a new position in Procter & Gamble during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,527,000. Lansing Street Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Procter & Gamble in the 1st quarter worth $37,000. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Procter & Gamble during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Dravo Bay LLC bought a new stake in shares of Procter & Gamble during the 1st quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, Retirement Group LLC boosted its holdings in Procter & Gamble by 48.2% during the 1st quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 283 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 92 shares during the period. 63.45% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Procter & Gamble alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on PG. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Procter & Gamble from $170.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Procter & Gamble from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 17th. Evercore ISI set a $170.00 target price on shares of Procter & Gamble in a research note on Monday, June 20th. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on Procter & Gamble from $175.00 to $160.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 1st. Finally, Barclays dropped their target price on Procter & Gamble from $157.00 to $154.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $162.93.

Procter & Gamble Price Performance

PG traded up $1.27 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $139.21. 258,976 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,663,393. The company has a market capitalization of $332.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.61, a PEG ratio of 3.91 and a beta of 0.35. The Procter & Gamble Company has a 52-week low of $129.50 and a 52-week high of $165.35. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $144.71 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $149.24. The company has a current ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 29th. The company reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.23 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $19.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.41 billion. Procter & Gamble had a net margin of 18.39% and a return on equity of 32.67%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.13 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 5.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Procter & Gamble Cuts Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 22nd were paid a $0.913 dividend. This represents a $3.65 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.62%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 21st. Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 62.82%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Procter & Gamble

In related news, insider Susan Street Whaley sold 907 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.33, for a total value of $135,442.31. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 6,253 shares in the company, valued at approximately $933,760.49. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, CEO Ma. Fatima Francisco sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.00, for a total transaction of $290,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 5,026 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $728,770. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Susan Street Whaley sold 907 shares of Procter & Gamble stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.33, for a total transaction of $135,442.31. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 6,253 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $933,760.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 289,321 shares of company stock worth $42,559,426 in the last ninety days. 0.51% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Procter & Gamble Profile

(Get Rating)

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods worldwide. It operates through five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care. The Beauty segment offers conditioners, shampoos, styling aids, and treatments under the Head & Shoulders, Herbal Essences, Pantene, and Rejoice brands; and antiperspirants and deodorants, personal cleansing, and skin care products under the Olay, Old Spice, Safeguard, Secret, and SK-II brands.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Procter & Gamble Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Procter & Gamble and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.