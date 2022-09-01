Bowen Hanes & Co. Inc. Trims Stock Position in McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC)

Bowen Hanes & Co. Inc. lessened its holdings in McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC – Get Rating) by 1.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 693,753 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,810 shares during the period. McCormick & Company, Incorporated accounts for approximately 2.1% of Bowen Hanes & Co. Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest holding. Bowen Hanes & Co. Inc. owned approximately 0.26% of McCormick & Company, Incorporated worth $69,237,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of MKC. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 0.3% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,435,276 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,039,441,000 after buying an additional 65,272 shares during the period. Quent Capital LLC increased its position in McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 39.2% during the first quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 643 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 181 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its position in McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 6.8% during the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 33,416 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,335,000 after purchasing an additional 2,118 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers increased its position in McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 2.7% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 396,343 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,555,000 after purchasing an additional 10,369 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its position in McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 35.5% during the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 62,284 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,216,000 after purchasing an additional 16,302 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.09% of the company’s stock.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated Stock Up 0.5 %

MKC traded up $0.38 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $84.45. 19,690 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,326,613. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $86.36 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $92.87. The company has a market cap of $22.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.23, a PEG ratio of 5.34 and a beta of 0.50. McCormick & Company, Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $77.85 and a fifty-two week high of $107.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.31.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated Dividend Announcement

McCormick & Company, Incorporated ( NYSE:MKC Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 29th. The company reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by ($0.17). McCormick & Company, Incorporated had a net margin of 10.78% and a return on equity of 16.48%. The firm had revenue of $1.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.61 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.69 earnings per share. McCormick & Company, Incorporated’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that McCormick & Company, Incorporated will post 3.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 25th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 11th were paid a dividend of $0.37 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 8th. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.75%. McCormick & Company, Incorporated’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 58.50%.

Insider Transactions at McCormick & Company, Incorporated

In other news, Director Margaret M. V. Preston sold 10,580 shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.44, for a total value of $893,375.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 12,660 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,069,010.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 15.90% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Argus lowered shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 6th. TheStreet lowered shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 15th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated from $91.00 to $85.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $99.00.

About McCormick & Company, Incorporated

McCormick & Company, Incorporated manufactures, markets, and distributes spices, seasoning mixes, condiments, and other flavorful products to the food industry. It operates in two segments, Consumer and Flavor Solutions. The Consumer segment offers spices, herbs, and seasonings, as well as condiments and sauces, and desserts.

