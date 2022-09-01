Brady (NYSE:BRC) Releases FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Brady (NYSE:BRC – Get Rating) updated its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $3.30-$3.60 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.58. The company issued revenue guidance of -. Brady also updated its FY23 guidance to $3.30-3.60 EPS.

Brady Stock Performance

Shares of Brady stock traded down $0.68 during trading on Thursday, reaching $45.86. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,869 shares, compared to its average volume of 240,851. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $47.39 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $46.47. The firm has a market cap of $2.30 billion, a PE ratio of 17.70, a P/E/G ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 0.74. Brady has a fifty-two week low of $41.69 and a fifty-two week high of $56.39. The company has a current ratio of 1.97, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08.

Insider Activity at Brady

In other Brady news, Director Frank W. Harris sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.10, for a total transaction of $48,100.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 20,441 shares in the company, valued at approximately $983,212.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 15.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Brady

About Brady

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Brady by 14.4% during the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,232 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $103,000 after purchasing an additional 281 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in shares of Brady by 8.6% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,662 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $173,000 after buying an additional 290 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its position in shares of Brady by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 22,064 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,042,000 after buying an additional 495 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its position in shares of Brady by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 136,008 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $6,293,000 after buying an additional 1,108 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Brady by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 49,716 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,300,000 after buying an additional 1,124 shares in the last quarter. 78.22% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

(Get Rating)

Brady Corporation manufactures and supplies identification solutions (IDS) and workplace safety (WPS) products to identify and protect premises, products, and people in the United States and internationally. The IDS segment offers safety signs, floor-marking tapes, pipe markers, labeling systems, spill control products, and lockout/tagout devices for facility identification and protection; materials, printing systems, RFID and bar code scanners for product identification, brand protection labeling, work in process labeling, and finished product identification; and hand-held printers, wire markers, sleeves, and tags for wire identification, as well as software and services for safety compliance auditing, procedure writing, and training.

Read More

