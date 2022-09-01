Brady (NYSE:BRC) Releases FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Brady (NYSE:BRC – Get Rating) updated its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $3.30-$3.60 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.58. The company issued revenue guidance of -. Brady also updated its FY23 guidance to $3.30-3.60 EPS.
Brady Stock Performance
Shares of Brady stock traded down $0.68 during trading on Thursday, reaching $45.86. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,869 shares, compared to its average volume of 240,851. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $47.39 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $46.47. The firm has a market cap of $2.30 billion, a PE ratio of 17.70, a P/E/G ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 0.74. Brady has a fifty-two week low of $41.69 and a fifty-two week high of $56.39. The company has a current ratio of 1.97, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08.
Insider Activity at Brady
In other Brady news, Director Frank W. Harris sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.10, for a total transaction of $48,100.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 20,441 shares in the company, valued at approximately $983,212.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 15.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
About Brady
Brady Corporation manufactures and supplies identification solutions (IDS) and workplace safety (WPS) products to identify and protect premises, products, and people in the United States and internationally. The IDS segment offers safety signs, floor-marking tapes, pipe markers, labeling systems, spill control products, and lockout/tagout devices for facility identification and protection; materials, printing systems, RFID and bar code scanners for product identification, brand protection labeling, work in process labeling, and finished product identification; and hand-held printers, wire markers, sleeves, and tags for wire identification, as well as software and services for safety compliance auditing, procedure writing, and training.
