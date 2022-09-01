Braskem S.A. (NYSE:BAK) Shares Bought by Acadian Asset Management LLC

Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Braskem S.A. (NYSE:BAK – Get Rating) by 10.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 554,666 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 54,015 shares during the quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Braskem were worth $10,336,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in BAK. American Century Companies Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Braskem during the 4th quarter worth about $308,000. Veriti Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Braskem by 14.1% during the first quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 12,527 shares of the company’s stock valued at $234,000 after acquiring an additional 1,549 shares during the last quarter. TCW Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Braskem in the first quarter valued at approximately $474,000. Arbor Capital Management Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in shares of Braskem in the first quarter worth approximately $212,000. Finally, Todd Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Braskem by 16.2% during the first quarter. Todd Asset Management LLC now owns 185,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,458,000 after purchasing an additional 25,800 shares in the last quarter. 0.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. Howard Weil lowered Braskem from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector underperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 15th. Scotiabank lowered shares of Braskem from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 15th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Braskem from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Friday, August 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $32.40.

Braskem Price Performance

Braskem Company Profile

Braskem stock opened at $11.82 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.91. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $13.32 and a 200 day moving average price of $16.32. Braskem S.A. has a 12-month low of $11.81 and a 12-month high of $26.93. The stock has a market cap of $5.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.83, a PEG ratio of 0.35 and a beta of 1.65.

Braskem SA, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells thermoplastic resins. The company operates through three segments: Brazil, United States and Europe, and Mexico. The Brazil segment produces and sells chemicals, including ethylene, polymer and chemical grade propylene, butadiene, butene-1, benzene, toluene, and xylenes products; fuels, such as automotive gasoline, liquefied petroleum gas, ethyl tertiary-butyl ether, and methyl tertiary-butyl ether; intermediates, such as cumene; aliphatics, aromatics, and hydrogenated solvents; and specialties comprising isoprene, dicyclopentadiene, piperylene, nonene, tetramer, polyisobutylene, and hydrocarbon resins.

