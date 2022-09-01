BRF (NYSE:BRFS) Shares Gap Up to $2.99

Brf S.A. (NYSE:BRFS – Get Rating) shares gapped up prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $2.99, but opened at $3.09. BRF shares last traded at $2.95, with a volume of 36,164 shares.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on BRFS shares. TheStreet lowered shares of BRF from a “c” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Thursday, May 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded BRF from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of BRF from $2.50 to $2.80 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $2.80.
BRF Trading Down 1.3 %
The firm has a market capitalization of $2.38 billion, a PE ratio of -11.50 and a beta of 1.79. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.98 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.08. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58.
Institutional Trading of BRF
About BRF
BRF SA focuses on raising, producing, and slaughtering poultry and pork for processing, production, and sale of fresh meat, processed products, pasta, margarine, and other products. The company's product portfolio comprises meat products, including frozen whole and cut chicken, frozen pork, and beef; processed food products, such as marinated, frozen, whole and cut chicken, roosters, turkey meat, sausages, ham products, bologna, frankfurters, salamis, bacon, cold meats, other smoked products, chicken sausages, chicken hot dogs, and chicken bologna; and frozen processed meats comprising hamburgers, steaks, breaded meat products, kibbeh, and meatballs.
