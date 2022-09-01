BRF (NYSE:BRFS) Shares Gap Up to $2.99

Brf S.A. (NYSE:BRFS – Get Rating) shares gapped up prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $2.99, but opened at $3.09. BRF shares last traded at $2.95, with a volume of 36,164 shares.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on BRFS shares. TheStreet lowered shares of BRF from a “c” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Thursday, May 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded BRF from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of BRF from $2.50 to $2.80 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $2.80.

BRF Trading Down 1.3 %

The firm has a market capitalization of $2.38 billion, a PE ratio of -11.50 and a beta of 1.79. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.98 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.08. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58.

Institutional Trading of BRF

About BRF

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its position in BRF by 0.8% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 9,333,913 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,895,000 after purchasing an additional 72,611 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of BRF by 2,443.7% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 5,670,843 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,518,000 after buying an additional 5,447,910 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of BRF by 132.8% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,190,782 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,606,000 after acquiring an additional 2,961,528 shares during the period. Polunin Capital Partners Ltd purchased a new stake in BRF during the first quarter valued at $19,709,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in BRF by 99.7% in the fourth quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,333,347 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,543,000 after acquiring an additional 1,164,804 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 8.43% of the company’s stock.

BRF SA focuses on raising, producing, and slaughtering poultry and pork for processing, production, and sale of fresh meat, processed products, pasta, margarine, and other products. The company's product portfolio comprises meat products, including frozen whole and cut chicken, frozen pork, and beef; processed food products, such as marinated, frozen, whole and cut chicken, roosters, turkey meat, sausages, ham products, bologna, frankfurters, salamis, bacon, cold meats, other smoked products, chicken sausages, chicken hot dogs, and chicken bologna; and frozen processed meats comprising hamburgers, steaks, breaded meat products, kibbeh, and meatballs.

Featured Articles

