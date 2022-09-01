Brickell Biotech, Inc. (NASDAQ:BBI) Short Interest Update

Brickell Biotech, Inc. (NASDAQ:BBI – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 189,600 shares, an increase of 7.6% from the July 31st total of 176,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 271,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.7 days. Approximately 7.7% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Brickell Biotech Stock Up 2.9 %

Shares of NASDAQ:BBI opened at $2.52 on Thursday. Brickell Biotech has a 52-week low of $2.45 and a 52-week high of $37.35. The stock has a market cap of $7.24 million, a P/E ratio of -0.19 and a beta of -0.01. The business’s 50 day moving average is $3.65 and its 200 day moving average is $7.74.

Brickell Biotech (NASDAQ:BBI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.48) by $1.47. Brickell Biotech had a negative return on equity of 156.10% and a negative net margin of 643.48%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($7.21) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Brickell Biotech will post -7.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Brickell Biotech stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Brickell Biotech, Inc. ( NASDAQ:BBI Get Rating ) by 14.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,112,092 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 401,276 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. owned 2.61% of Brickell Biotech worth $832,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Separately, Lake Street Capital cut Brickell Biotech from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 13th.

About Brickell Biotech

Brickell Biotech, Inc, a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company, engages in the development of various prescription therapeutics for the treatment of autoimmune, inflammatory, and other debilitating diseases in the United States. The company develops sofpironium bromide, which has completed Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of primary axillary hyperhidrosis; BBI-02, an oral DYRK1A inhibitor for the treatment of autoimmune and inflammatory diseases; and BBI-10, a covalent stimulator of interferon genes inhibitor for the potential treatment of autoinflammatory and rare genetic diseases, as well as next-generation kinase inhibitors.

