Brilliant Earth Group (NASDAQ:BRLT) Shares Up 2.7%

Brilliant Earth Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRLT – Get Rating)’s share price shot up 2.7% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $7.87 and last traded at $7.87. 604 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 160,619 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.66.

Several research firms recently commented on BRLT. Cowen cut their target price on Brilliant Earth Group from $21.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Friday, May 13th. Piper Sandler downgraded Brilliant Earth Group from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Brilliant Earth Group from $20.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Monday, May 16th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on Brilliant Earth Group from $13.00 to $10.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 12th. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their price objective on Brilliant Earth Group from $8.00 to $10.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $13.44.

The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.16 and a 200-day simple moving average of $7.11. The stock has a market cap of $705.63 million and a P/E ratio of 46.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 2.21 and a current ratio of 2.69.

Brilliant Earth Group ( NASDAQ:BRLT Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 11th. The company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.02. Brilliant Earth Group had a return on equity of 29.12% and a net margin of 2.87%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Brilliant Earth Group, Inc. will post 0.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. GAM Holding AG increased its stake in shares of Brilliant Earth Group by 89.6% in the 1st quarter. GAM Holding AG now owns 1,488,460 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,316,000 after buying an additional 703,460 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Brilliant Earth Group during the fourth quarter worth $6,536,000. MYDA Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Brilliant Earth Group by 714.0% during the fourth quarter. MYDA Advisors LLC now owns 250,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,515,000 after purchasing an additional 219,288 shares during the period. Barclays PLC acquired a new stake in shares of Brilliant Earth Group during the fourth quarter worth $5,996,000. Finally, EFG Asset Management North America Corp. acquired a new stake in shares of Brilliant Earth Group during the fourth quarter worth $1,317,000. 6.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Brilliant Earth Group, Inc engages in the design, procurement, and retail sale of diamonds, gemstones, and jewelry in the United States and internationally. Its product assortment and merchandise include a collection of diamond engagement rings, wedding and anniversary rings, gemstone rings, and fine jewelry.

