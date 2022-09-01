Britvic (OTCMKTS:BTVCY) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $17.57

Shares of Britvic plc (OTCMKTS:BTVCY – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $17.57 and last traded at $17.77, with a volume of 35783 shares. The stock had previously closed at $18.21.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Morgan Stanley raised shares of Britvic from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 9th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $1,000.00.

Get Britvic alerts:

Britvic Trading Down 2.4 %

The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $20.06 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $20.99.

About Britvic

Britvic plc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells soft drinks in the United Kingdom, the Republic of Ireland, France, Brazil, and internationally. It also provides fruit juices, syrups, squash, mineral water, liquid concentrates, ready-to-drink nectar drinks, sodas, mixers, and energy and flavored drinks.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Britvic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Britvic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.