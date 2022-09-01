Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $9.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $8.84 by $0.89, RTT News reports. Broadcom had a return on equity of 56.29% and a net margin of 29.76%. The firm had revenue of $8.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.41 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $6.32 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 24.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Broadcom updated its Q4 2022 guidance to EPS.

Broadcom Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:AVGO traded down $7.10 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $492.01. 3,108,642 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,357,319. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $517.46 and its 200-day moving average price is $556.88. The firm has a market cap of $198.68 billion, a PE ratio of 24.28, a PEG ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87, a current ratio of 2.14 and a quick ratio of 1.90. Broadcom has a 52 week low of $463.91 and a 52 week high of $677.76.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

AVGO has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Piper Sandler reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $750.00 target price on shares of Broadcom in a research note on Tuesday, May 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on Broadcom from $700.00 to $635.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. StockNews.com raised Broadcom from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 13th. Mizuho boosted their target price on Broadcom from $700.00 to $725.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 27th. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their target price on Broadcom from $720.00 to $780.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 27th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $680.46.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its stake in Broadcom by 257.7% in the 2nd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 75,882 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $36,864,000 after purchasing an additional 123,991 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its stake in Broadcom by 11.3% in the 1st quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 74,381 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $46,971,000 after purchasing an additional 7,575 shares during the period. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC boosted its stake in Broadcom by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 2,290 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,442,000 after purchasing an additional 21 shares during the period. Nomura Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in Broadcom by 413.7% in the 1st quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. now owns 8,472 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $5,313,000 after purchasing an additional 11,173 shares during the period. Finally, Wealthfront Advisers LLC boosted its position in shares of Broadcom by 28.5% during the 1st quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 37,201 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $23,425,000 after acquiring an additional 8,256 shares during the last quarter. 79.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Broadcom announced that its board has approved a stock buyback plan on Thursday, May 26th that allows the company to buyback $10.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the semiconductor manufacturer to buy up to 4.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are generally a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

About Broadcom

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.

