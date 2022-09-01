Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $9.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $8.84 by $0.89, RTT News reports. Broadcom had a return on equity of 56.29% and a net margin of 29.76%. The firm had revenue of $8.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.41 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $6.32 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 24.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Broadcom updated its Q4 2022 guidance to EPS.
Broadcom Stock Performance
Shares of NASDAQ:AVGO traded down $7.10 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $492.01. 3,108,642 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,357,319. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $517.46 and its 200-day moving average price is $556.88. The firm has a market cap of $198.68 billion, a PE ratio of 24.28, a PEG ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87, a current ratio of 2.14 and a quick ratio of 1.90. Broadcom has a 52 week low of $463.91 and a 52 week high of $677.76.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
AVGO has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Piper Sandler reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $750.00 target price on shares of Broadcom in a research note on Tuesday, May 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on Broadcom from $700.00 to $635.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. StockNews.com raised Broadcom from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 13th. Mizuho boosted their target price on Broadcom from $700.00 to $725.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 27th. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their target price on Broadcom from $720.00 to $780.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 27th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $680.46.
Broadcom announced that its board has approved a stock buyback plan on Thursday, May 26th that allows the company to buyback $10.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the semiconductor manufacturer to buy up to 4.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are generally a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.
About Broadcom
Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.
