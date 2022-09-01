Broadstone Net Lease (NYSE:BNL) Hits New 12-Month Low at $18.96

Broadstone Net Lease, Inc. (NYSE:BNL – Get Rating)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $18.96 and last traded at $18.97, with a volume of 4713 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $19.14.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Several research firms have recently weighed in on BNL. Truist Financial decreased their target price on Broadstone Net Lease from $25.00 to $22.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 21st. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Broadstone Net Lease from $25.00 to $21.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on Broadstone Net Lease from $25.00 to $22.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 15th.
Broadstone Net Lease Price Performance
The firm has a fifty day moving average of $21.27 and a two-hundred day moving average of $21.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.22 and a beta of 0.95.
Broadstone Net Lease Announces Dividend
Institutional Trading of Broadstone Net Lease
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Broadstone Net Lease in the second quarter valued at about $4,728,000. Legal & General Group Plc raised its holdings in Broadstone Net Lease by 10.3% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 1,081,851 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,189,000 after purchasing an additional 100,642 shares in the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Broadstone Net Lease by 2.8% in the second quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 25,698 shares of the company’s stock worth $527,000 after purchasing an additional 698 shares in the last quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. raised its holdings in Broadstone Net Lease by 71.9% in the second quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 47,462 shares of the company’s stock worth $973,000 after purchasing an additional 19,855 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in Broadstone Net Lease by 6.3% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 53,451 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,096,000 after purchasing an additional 3,178 shares in the last quarter. 74.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Broadstone Net Lease Company Profile
BNL is an internally-managed REIT that acquires, owns, and manages primarily single-tenant commercial real estate properties that are net leased on a long-term basis to a diversified group of tenants. The Company utilizes an investment strategy underpinned by strong fundamental credit analysis and prudent real estate underwriting.
