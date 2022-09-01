Broadstone Net Lease (NYSE:BNL) Hits New 12-Month Low at $18.96

Broadstone Net Lease, Inc. (NYSE:BNL – Get Rating)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $18.96 and last traded at $18.97, with a volume of 4713 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $19.14.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have recently weighed in on BNL. Truist Financial decreased their target price on Broadstone Net Lease from $25.00 to $22.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 21st. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Broadstone Net Lease from $25.00 to $21.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on Broadstone Net Lease from $25.00 to $22.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 15th.

Get Broadstone Net Lease alerts:

Broadstone Net Lease Price Performance

The firm has a fifty day moving average of $21.27 and a two-hundred day moving average of $21.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.22 and a beta of 0.95.

Broadstone Net Lease Announces Dividend

Institutional Trading of Broadstone Net Lease

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 14th. Investors of record on Friday, September 30th will be issued a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 29th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.71%. Broadstone Net Lease’s payout ratio is currently 147.95%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Broadstone Net Lease in the second quarter valued at about $4,728,000. Legal & General Group Plc raised its holdings in Broadstone Net Lease by 10.3% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 1,081,851 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,189,000 after purchasing an additional 100,642 shares in the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Broadstone Net Lease by 2.8% in the second quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 25,698 shares of the company’s stock worth $527,000 after purchasing an additional 698 shares in the last quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. raised its holdings in Broadstone Net Lease by 71.9% in the second quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 47,462 shares of the company’s stock worth $973,000 after purchasing an additional 19,855 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in Broadstone Net Lease by 6.3% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 53,451 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,096,000 after purchasing an additional 3,178 shares in the last quarter. 74.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Broadstone Net Lease Company Profile

(Get Rating)

BNL is an internally-managed REIT that acquires, owns, and manages primarily single-tenant commercial real estate properties that are net leased on a long-term basis to a diversified group of tenants. The Company utilizes an investment strategy underpinned by strong fundamental credit analysis and prudent real estate underwriting.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Broadstone Net Lease Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Broadstone Net Lease and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.