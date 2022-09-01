Brokerages Set Chart Industries, Inc. (NYSE:GTLS) Price Target at $213.57

Shares of Chart Industries, Inc. (NYSE:GTLS – Get Rating) have received an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the eighteen brokerages that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have given a hold recommendation and seven have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $213.57.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Craig Hallum upped their price target on shares of Chart Industries from $225.00 to $243.00 in a research report on Monday, August 1st. TheStreet raised shares of Chart Industries from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, August 5th. Cowen upped their price target on shares of Chart Industries from $195.00 to $225.00 in a research report on Monday, August 1st. Cowen upped their price target on shares of Chart Industries to $225.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, Lake Street Capital upped their price target on shares of Chart Industries from $195.00 to $225.00 in a research report on Monday, August 1st.

Chart Industries Stock Performance

NYSE GTLS opened at $193.86 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $7.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 160.21 and a beta of 1.51. Chart Industries has a twelve month low of $108.29 and a twelve month high of $214.14. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $189.06 and a 200 day simple moving average of $175.32. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Chart Industries

Chart Industries ( NYSE:GTLS Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 29th. The industrial products company reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $404.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $391.17 million. Chart Industries had a return on equity of 6.28% and a net margin of 3.42%. Sell-side analysts expect that Chart Industries will post 4.65 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GTLS. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. lifted its position in Chart Industries by 212.0% in the 2nd quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 156 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 106 shares in the last quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Chart Industries in the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Ellevest Inc. increased its stake in Chart Industries by 150.6% in the 2nd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 198 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 119 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. increased its stake in Chart Industries by 140.9% in the 2nd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 224 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 131 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Krane Funds Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Chart Industries in the 1st quarter valued at about $40,000.

Chart Industries Company Profile

Chart Industries, Inc manufactures and sells engineered equipment for the energy and industrial gas industries worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Cryo Tank Solutions, Heat Transfer Systems, Specialty Products, and Repair, Service & Leasing. It provides bulk and packaged gas cryogenic solutions for the storage, distribution, vaporization, and application of industrial gases; cryogenic trailers, ISO containers, bulk storage tanks, loading facilities, and regasification equipment for delivering liquefied natural gas (LNG) into virtual pipeline applications; and large vacuum insulated storage tanks as equipment for purchasers of standard liquefaction plants.

