Brokerages Set Golden Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:GDEN) Target Price at $63.33

Golden Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:GDEN – Get Rating) has been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the eight ratings firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $63.33.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. JMP Securities initiated coverage on Golden Entertainment in a research report on Tuesday, June 28th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $63.00 price target on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on Golden Entertainment from $57.00 to $51.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. B. Riley lowered their price objective on Golden Entertainment from $75.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 28th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Golden Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 15th.

Get Golden Entertainment alerts:

Golden Entertainment Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ GDEN opened at $38.26 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.85, a current ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.84. The business’s 50 day moving average is $41.17 and its two-hundred day moving average is $47.23. The company has a market cap of $1.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.63 and a beta of 2.50. Golden Entertainment has a 12 month low of $37.21 and a 12 month high of $59.96.

Institutional Trading of Golden Entertainment

Golden Entertainment ( NASDAQ:GDEN Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.90 by ($0.20). The business had revenue of $289.37 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $287.81 million. Golden Entertainment had a return on equity of 32.87% and a net margin of 9.35%. On average, equities analysts expect that Golden Entertainment will post 3.25 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Texas Permanent School Fund boosted its stake in Golden Entertainment by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 14,669 shares of the company’s stock valued at $580,000 after buying an additional 249 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG boosted its stake in Golden Entertainment by 2.3% in the second quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 13,905 shares of the company’s stock worth $549,000 after purchasing an additional 316 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd boosted its stake in Golden Entertainment by 161.5% in the first quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 544 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 336 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its stake in Golden Entertainment by 1.2% in the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 29,435 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,164,000 after purchasing an additional 349 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank boosted its stake in Golden Entertainment by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 41,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,087,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.03% of the company’s stock.

About Golden Entertainment

(Get Rating)

Golden Entertainment, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the ownership and operation of a diversified entertainment platform in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Nevada Casino Resorts, Nevada Locals Casinos, Maryland Casino Resort, and Distributed Gaming. The Nevada Casino Resorts segment comprises of destination casino resort properties that include various food and beverage outlets, entertainment venues, and other amenities.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Golden Entertainment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Golden Entertainment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.