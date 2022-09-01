Brokerages Set Intact Financial Co. (TSE:IFC) PT at C$214.21

Shares of Intact Financial Co. (TSE:IFC – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the fourteen brokerages that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is C$214.21.

IFC has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. TD Securities increased their price objective on shares of Intact Financial from C$215.00 to C$220.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Scotiabank raised their target price on shares of Intact Financial from C$195.00 to C$210.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. National Bankshares raised their target price on shares of Intact Financial from C$227.00 to C$230.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Intact Financial from C$206.00 to C$229.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. Finally, CIBC raised their target price on shares of Intact Financial from C$210.00 to C$225.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 12th.

Intact Financial stock opened at C$190.25 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of C$187.42 and a 200-day moving average of C$183.75. Intact Financial has a one year low of C$158.00 and a one year high of C$197.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 30.85, a current ratio of 0.44 and a quick ratio of 0.27. The company has a market cap of C$33.39 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.15.

Intact Financial ( TSE:IFC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The company reported C$7.29 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$2.84 by C$4.45. The business had revenue of C$5.34 billion for the quarter. On average, equities analysts expect that Intact Financial will post 13.0600001 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Senior Officer Anne Fortin sold 350 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$191.39, for a total transaction of C$66,986.50. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 8,936 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$1,710,261.04. In other news, Senior Officer Anne Fortin sold 350 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$191.39, for a total transaction of C$66,986.50. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 8,936 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$1,710,261.04. Also, Senior Officer Louis Marcotte sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$194.91, for a total transaction of C$779,640.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 26,155 shares in the company, valued at C$5,097,871.05.

Intact Financial Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty insurance products to individuals and businesses in Canada, the United States, the United Kingdom, Ireland, rest of Europe, and the Middle East. It offers personal auto insurance; insurance for motor homes, recreational vehicles, motorcycles, snowmobiles, and all-terrain vehicles; personal property insurance, such as protection for homes and contents from risks, including fire, theft, vandalism, water damage, and other damages, as well as personal liability coverage; and property coverage for tenants, condominium owners, non-owner occupied residences, and seasonal residences.

