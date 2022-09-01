Brokerages Set New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. (NYSE:EDU) PT at $36.60

Shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. (NYSE:EDU – Get Rating) have been given an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the eight analysts that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $36.60.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. UBS Group raised New Oriental Education & Technology Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 6th. CICC Research raised New Oriental Education & Technology Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. Bank of America raised New Oriental Education & Technology Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $18.80 to $36.60 in a research report on Friday, July 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised New Oriental Education & Technology Group from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, June 13th. Finally, Macquarie raised New Oriental Education & Technology Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 28th.

Get New Oriental Education & Technology Group alerts:

New Oriental Education & Technology Group Stock Down 0.5 %

Shares of NYSE EDU opened at $28.40 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $24.05 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $16.93. The company has a market cap of $4.82 billion, a PE ratio of 14.03 and a beta of 0.54. New Oriental Education & Technology Group has a twelve month low of $8.40 and a twelve month high of $29.80.

New Oriental Education & Technology Group ( NYSE:EDU Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The company reported ($0.94) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by ($0.97). The business had revenue of $524.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $544.92 million. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 56.7% on a year-over-year basis.

New Oriental Education & Technology Group announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Wednesday, July 27th that authorizes the company to repurchase $0.00 in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the company to purchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On New Oriental Education & Technology Group

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Quadrant Capital Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $42,000. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group by 29.2% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 7,509 shares of the company’s stock valued at $154,000 after buying an additional 1,696 shares during the period. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $206,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $229,000. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI bought a new stake in shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $259,000. 45.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About New Oriental Education & Technology Group

(Get Rating)

New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc provides private educational services under the New Oriental brand in the People's Republic of China. It operates through K-12 AST, Test Preparation and Other Courses; Online Education; and Others segments. The company offers test preparation courses to students taking language and entrance exams used by educational institutions in the United States, the People's Republic of China, and the Commonwealth countries; and after-school tutoring courses for middle and high school students to enhance their exam scores, as well as for children to teach English.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for New Oriental Education & Technology Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for New Oriental Education & Technology Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.