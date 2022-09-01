Brokerages Set TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC Corp. (NYSE:TPVG) PT at $17.19

Shares of TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC Corp. (NYSE:TPVG – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the six ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has given a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $17.19.

TPVG has been the subject of several recent research reports. TheStreet cut TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 23rd. StockNews.com cut TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 23rd. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their target price on TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC from $19.00 to $16.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 28th.

TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC stock opened at $13.39 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $13.36 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $15.02. The stock has a market cap of $415.59 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.36 and a beta of 1.68. TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC has a 12 month low of $11.86 and a 12 month high of $19.25.

TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC ( NYSE:TPVG Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The investment management company reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $27.43 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.48 million. TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC had a return on equity of 11.53% and a net margin of 43.80%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.30 EPS. On average, analysts expect that TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC will post 1.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 15th will be given a dividend of $0.36 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 14th. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.75%. TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 100.70%.

In other TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC news, CFO Christopher M. Mathieu purchased 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 17th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $12.16 per share, for a total transaction of $121,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 25,500 shares in the company, valued at $310,080. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 1.38% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of TPVG. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new stake in TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA bought a new position in TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC in the 2nd quarter valued at $36,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC in the 1st quarter valued at $39,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC by 1,451.3% in the 2nd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 6,174 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $79,000 after buying an additional 5,776 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its position in TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC by 101.6% in the 4th quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 5,841 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $104,000 after buying an additional 2,943 shares during the last quarter. 22.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC Corp. is a business development company specializing investments in venture capital-backed companies at the growth stage investments. It also provides debt financing to venture growth space companies which includes growth capital loans, secured and customized loans, equipment financings, revolving loans and direct equity investments.

