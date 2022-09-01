Brookfield Infrastructure Partners (TSE:BIP.UN) Stock Price Crosses Above 50 Day Moving Average of $51.16

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. (TSE:BIP.UN – Get Rating) (NYSE:BIP)’s share price crossed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$51.16 and traded as high as C$56.00. Brookfield Infrastructure Partners shares last traded at C$55.38, with a volume of 369,436 shares changing hands.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a C$53.00 price target on shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Brookfield Infrastructure Partners currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$76.40.

Get Brookfield Infrastructure Partners alerts:

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners Trading Down 1.4 %

The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 130.78. The firm has a market cap of C$24.92 billion and a P/E ratio of 60.81. The firm’s fifty day moving average is C$51.32 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$67.73.

About Brookfield Infrastructure Partners

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. owns and operates utilities, transport, energy, and data infrastructure businesses. The Utilities segment operates approximately 2,000 kilometers (km) of natural gas transportation pipelines in the states of Rio de Janeiro, Sao Paulo, and Minas Gerais; approximately 2,200 km of electricity transmission lines in North and South America; and approximately 6.6 million electricity and natural gas connections and 1.1 million smart meters, as well as operates metallurgical coal export terminals.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Brookfield Infrastructure Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brookfield Infrastructure Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.